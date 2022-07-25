Sun Prairie police are actively investigating a July 23 incident on Chicory Way where a female suffered a stab wound.
Lt. Ryan Cox said the incident began with two females involved in a fight with another set of females in Madison. The Madison females followed the Sun Prairie females back to Sun Prairie, pulled knives on the Sun Prairie females, and injured an older adult female who attempted to intervene to stop the fight in the 1100 block of Chicory Way. The adult female —believed to be one of the Sun Prairie girls’ parents — was stabbed in the left armpit, according to Cox.
Police responded at 4:20 a.m. with Sun Prairie EMS paramedics, who transported the stabbing victim to a Madison hospital for treatment.
“We have several statements from witnesses,” Cox said. “We are trying to obtain surveillance footage from the area and locate several of the suspects to obtain statements.”
Police also located a box cutter with blood on it near the park on Chicory Way as evidence during the investigation.
Police search corn field after shoplifting suspect fleesSun Prairie police arrested a 35-year-old Watertown man July 22 after he fled from police custody at Woodman’s Market, 1099 S. Grand Ave.
Officers responded to the store at 5:15 p.m. after management reported he left the store with $121.43 worth of merchandise. Police located the male suspect, but he ran from officers north into a corn field. A total of five police vehicles were parked on Brooks Drive while officers searched the field. Upon completion of the search, police arrested Quinn Strohbeen for felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft, and resisting/obstructing an officer, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building in Madison to be jailed.
Car theft victim claimed male stalled, drugged himA male who had his car stolen from Kwik Trip, 1252 W. Main St., on July 22 claimed he was drugged by the party responsible for stealing his vehicle.
Cox said officers responded to the store at 10:42 p.m., where the victim told police he left the car running, but with the doors locked, for two minutes outside of the store. When he returned to his vehicle, a masked male confronted him and attempted to stall him while another male entered the vehicle and stole it.
The victim tried to enter the passenger side door, but claimed he was drugged by the other male, causing him to become dislodged from the vehicle.
Police later located the vehicle in Madison, Cox said, but are conducting an active investigation. Police have also asked Kwik Trip to review video footage from the theft incident.
Female cited for allegedly kicking bartenderA 35-year-old Sun Prairie woman received a citation after she allegedly kicked a male bartender July 24 at Wagner’s, 110 E. Main St.
Cox said officers responded to a report of a disorderly bar patron at 10:42 p.m. The bartender told police that he deliberately stopped serving a female patron because of her level of intoxication. She became angry and attempted to go behind the bar. When the bartender prevented her from doing that, she allegedly kicked him in the right thigh and the left abdomen, according to Cox.
Police cited Brittany Ferhman for disorderly conduct and released her, according to Cox.