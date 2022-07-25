SPPD logo
Sun Prairie Police

Sun Prairie police are actively investigating a July 23 incident on Chicory Way where a female suffered a stab wound.

Lt. Ryan Cox said the incident began with two females involved in a fight with another set of females in Madison. The Madison females followed the Sun Prairie females back to Sun Prairie, pulled knives on the Sun Prairie females, and injured an older adult female who attempted to intervene to stop the fight in the 1100 block of Chicory Way. The adult female —believed to be one of the Sun Prairie girls’ parents — was stabbed in the left armpit, according to Cox.

