Sun Prairie Police Department officers are investigating two Nov. 10 reports of shots fired in separate neighborhoods, but believe the incidents are related.

Lt. Ryan Cox of the SPPD said the department received the first report of shots fired at 7:42 p.m. in the 1100 block of Beech Street. During the investigation of that incident, police received a second report of shots being fired in the 400 block of Robert Drive.

