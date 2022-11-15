Sun Prairie Police Department officers are investigating two Nov. 10 reports of shots fired in separate neighborhoods, but believe the incidents are related.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the SPPD said the department received the first report of shots fired at 7:42 p.m. in the 1100 block of Beech Street. During the investigation of that incident, police received a second report of shots being fired in the 400 block of Robert Drive.
Cox said shell casings were recovered from both crime scenes, but no property or vehicle damage has been reported, and no injuries resulted from the shots being fired.
Individuals with information about the shots fired incidents are invited to contact the SPPD Tip Line at 608-837-6300.
Two cited after two-vehicle crash that also struck pedestrian
Sun Prairie police cited a 20-year-old Marshall female and a 21-year-old Sun Prairie male in connection with a crash that injured two motorists and a pedestrian.
Cox said officers responded to the intersection of Liberty Boulevard and School Street at 2:57 p.m.
The driver of a westbound vehicle on Liberty Boulevard was struck by the driver of the northbound vehicle. The westbound vehicle then traveled and struck a female pedestrian, according to Cox.
Upon completion of the investigation, police cited Meilin Resler, 20, from Marshall for failure to yield right-of-way and operating without seat belt; and, Jaylen Jenkins, 21, from Sun Prairie for operating without a seat belt.
DOJ: Wisconsin collected 54,040 pounds on Take Back Day
The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced that during the October 29, 2022, Drug Take Back Day, Wisconsin collected a total of 54,040 lbs. of unwanted medications.
Statewide more than 140 law enforcement agencies participated in Drug Take Back Day. Medications were also collected from permanent drug disposal boxes at law enforcement agencies. Wisconsin has more than 490 permanent drug disposal boxes accessible year-round at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies and health clinics.
Sun Prairie’s permanent drop box location is available 24 hours per day inside the foyer at the Sun Prairie Police Department’s East Precinct Entrance from the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main St. To find a permanent drug disposal box near you, go to: https://doseofrealitywi.gov.
Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.
Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them, and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.
Motorist cited after Windsor Street crash near 151 ramp
Sun Prairie police cited a 41-year-old Madison man in connection with a collision Nov. 12 on Windsor Street near the Highway 151 southbound on-ramp.
Cox said police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 3:16 p.m. A investigation showed one vehicle traveling eastbound approaching the 151 bridge was struck by a westbound motorist attempting to turn south onto the 151 on-ramp.
Cox said the eastbound motorist suffered an injury.
Upon completion of the investigation, police cited Julio Parra-Vasquez for failure to yield right-of-way while making left turn causing bodily harm and operating without insurance, then released him.
SPPD issues winter awareness tips
As part of Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin (Nov. 14-18 2022), the Sun Prairie Police Department wants to remind people to be prepared for winter conditions which could threaten their safety.
“Traffic crashes are right at the top of that list. During the winter months of Nov. 2021 – March 2022 the Sun Prairie Police Department responded to 162 reportable traffic crashes,” said Sun Prairie Police Sgt. Jason Lefeber. “We urge everyone to plan your travels, prepare your vehicle, and be aware of conditions.”
To find a wealth of winter weather related information, look no further than the National Weather Service website out of Milwaukee: https://www.weather.gov/mkx/winter-wx-awareness
Additionally, Ready Wisconsin, part of the Wisconsin Emergency Management Team, provides a great deal of information on winter weather safety. A list of items for an emergency winter kit is available on the ReadyWisconsin website at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/make-a-kit/.
Remember to check for road closings prior to traveling. Lefeber said motorists can also sign up for our Nixel alerts to stay up to date on emergencies in the area by going to our department website at www.cityofsunprairie.com/204/Police-Department, as well as follow us on Twitter @sunprairiepd and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sunprairiepd/.
Also remember these winter preparedness tips:
• Plan your travels and check weather reports. Tell people where you are traveling.
• Be gentle with both the accelerator and brake. Do not use cruise control. Do not be overconfident in four-wheel drive vehicles.
• Carry your emergency kit in the back seat of the vehicle (in case the trunk freezes);
• Keep your gas tank at least half-full to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines;
• Put together a home winter emergency kit including first-aid supplies, water, etc.
• Check your carbon monoxide detector.
• Make sure your pets have shelter and plenty of food and water. They should be brought inside when the temperatures reach 30°F with wind chill.
Now is the time to winterize your car and home, gather items for an emergency kit in your car, and make sure you have a weather radio with fresh batteries.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes