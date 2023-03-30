A 38-year-old Madison man was sentenced March 29 by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 60 months in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea announced that Mario Johnson, 38, Madison, pleaded guilty to the charge on September 14, 2022.
According to a federal District Court of Western Wisconsin press release, from May 2021 to August 2021, law enforcement agents conducted four controlled buys of methamphetamine from Johnson. The combined amount of methamphetamine from these controlled buys totaled over one pound.
During the sentencing hearing, Conley stated Johnson had become involved in “serious drug dealing” for financial reasons and took note of Johnson’s prior criminal history, which included domestic abuse offenses.
Ultimately, Conley imposed the 60-month prison term followed by a four-year term of supervised release. He urged Johnson to use his time in prison to seek programming for his mental health, substance abuse, and anger management issues.
The charge against Johnson was the result of an investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Sun Prairie Police Department.
The investigation was conducted and funded by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), a multi-agency task force that coordinates long-term narcotics trafficking investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Aaron Wegner and Anita Marie Boor prosecuted the Johnson case.
Male, female jailed after heroin found in car
Sun Prairie police arrested and jailed a 27-year-old Middleton female and a 39-year-old Madison male on March 29 in connection with the Sun Prairie Police Department investigation of both being found passed out in a vehicle parked at Woodman’s Market, 1099 S. Grand Ave.
Sgt. Brandon Lingle of the Sun Prairie Police said officers at 11:50 p.m. responded to a phone call requesting assistance with two passed out people inside a vehicle parked in the store’s parking lot.
A K-9 unit sniff of the vehicle indicated the presence of drugs inside.
Police entered the vehicle and found .5 grams of heroin on the floor.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Brooke Schaefer, 27, of Middleton and Alex Christensen, 39, of Madison for possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, then transported them to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Dogs bite child, owner gets cited
Sun Prairie police cited a 56-year-old Sun Prairie woman March 27 after her dogs bit a female pedestrian on the leg.
Lingle said the female victim attempted to tame the dogs by giving them treats, but the dogs attacked her anyway, biting her on the legs. The female victim is currently under rabies quarantine.
Upon completion of the investigation, police cited Lisa Marker, 56, of Sun Prairie for animal attack upon person/destroy property.
Transaction follow-up to be completed
Lingle said department liaison officers are in the process of investigating a report of a drug deal recorded on video in the parking lot at Varsity, 1205 W. Main. The owner of the establishment sent a copy of the recorded video to Sun Prairie police, who are attempting to identify the individuals in the video. Lingle said he anticipates an arrest or citations to be issued in connection with the incident.
Female issued warning after complaint at West
Police issued a 14-year-old female a warning for possession of marijuana on March 27 after receiving a complaint from Sun Prairie West High School, 2850 Ironwood Drive.
The School Resource Officer for the school received a report at 2:28 p.m. of a student vaping in one of the school’s restrooms. Upon completion of the investigation, police issued a warning to the 14-year-old female, who will also be subject to school consequences, according to Lingle.