A 38-year-old Madison man was sentenced March 29 by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 60 months in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea announced that Mario Johnson, 38, Madison, pleaded guilty to the charge on September 14, 2022.

According to a federal District Court of Western Wisconsin press release, from May 2021 to August 2021, law enforcement agents conducted four controlled buys of methamphetamine from Johnson. The combined amount of methamphetamine from these controlled buys totaled over one pound.

SPPD logo

