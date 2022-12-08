The Sun Prairie Police Department has issued 41 snow route parking citations and have handled 87 calls classified as street parking since Dec. 1, according to a quick check of the department’s dispatch summary documents issued from Dec. 1-8.
From Dec. 1 through March 31, parking is not allowed on any designated snow route from midnight until 7 a.m. Snow route violations carry a $50 fine and the regulations are enforced whether or not there is snow on the ground. Snow routes are indicated by white/red signs along those designated streets.
One female suspect had already turned herself in and Sun Prairie officers are investigating a male suspect in connection with a vehicle theft reported Dec. 1 from the 1000 block of North Bird Street.
Lt. Ryan Cox from the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to Prairie Athletic Club, 1010 N. Bird St., at 12:13 p.m. to investigate the vehicle theft. Cox said police were able to identify two suspects from reviewing video camera footage in the parking lots.
Middleton Police located the stolen vehicle on Maywood Avenue in Middleton. Cox said no keys were recovered, but SPPD processed the vehicle.
Cox said both suspects have been referred to the Dane County District Attorney.
The first suspect, a 16-year-old female turned herself in and has been tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and theft from a building.
The male suspect has not turned himself in and no charges have been referred yet, Cox said.
Officer spat at during domestic
Cox said a female subject allegedly spat at a SPPD officer during a Dec. 4 domestic that resulted in an arrest.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Foxdale Drive at 2:37 p.m. to investigate a female vs. female domestic incident.
During the investigation of the incident, one of the females spat on the officer and threatened the other female party. Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Savannah Lucas, 20, of Sun Prairie for throwing or expelling bodily substances, three counts of misdemeanor and two counts of felony bail jumping, then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Police investigating large fight at West High School
Sgt. Jason Lefeber said Sun Prairie officers are continuing their investigation into a Dec. 6 fight involving at least 10 male juveniles that was reported at 3:16 p.m.
Police are checking video recordings of the incident to identify potential suspects, according to Lefeber.
Fight at Walmart also under investigation
Lefeber said officers are also investigating a fight involving 3-5 teen females at Walmart, 1905 McCoy Road.
Store personnel called police at 6:40 p.m.
Lefeber said store personnel will be recommending trespass bans to the teens after the video review is complete.