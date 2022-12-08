The Sun Prairie Police Department has issued 41 snow route parking citations and have handled 87 calls classified as street parking since Dec. 1, according to a quick check of the department’s dispatch summary documents issued from Dec. 1-8.

From Dec. 1 through March 31, parking is not allowed on any designated snow route from midnight until 7 a.m. Snow route violations carry a $50 fine and the regulations are enforced whether or not there is snow on the ground. Snow routes are indicated by white/red signs along those designated streets.

SPPD logo