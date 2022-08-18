Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over logo

Beginning Aug. 17 and continuing through Labor Day, many Wisconsin la enforcement agencies — including the Sun Prairie Police Department — will have an increased traffic presence as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

The Sun Prairie Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign through Labor Day.

Officers will work together during this time to take impaired drivers off the roads and keep everyone safe as the summer travel season wraps up.

