As Sun Prairie Police continue to investigate, a 52-year-old Madison woman has been identified as the individual who lost her life as a result of a three-vehicle crash Jan. 14 on Highway 151 northbound near Reiner Road just before 8:45 p.m.
Adrienne E. Nash was pronounced deceased at a local hospital on Jan. 14, 2023.
A Dane County Medical Examiner’s spokesperson said Jan. 18 that a forensic examination was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Jan.15, 2023. Preliminary results of the examination confirm that Nash’s death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash. Additional testing is underway at this time.
The death remains under investigation by the Sun Prairie Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office. Lt. Ryan Cox of the SPPD said the investigation has been assigned to the Detective Bureau for follow-up and investigation.
Teen cited after vaping with THC at West High School
Cox said the SPPD cited a 16-year-old Sun Prairie teen Jan. 18 after the teen was found unresponsive around 12:53 p.m. in a restroom at Sun Prairie West High School, located at 2850 Ironwood Drive.
Police determined the student used THC in a vape pen, resulting in an overdose.
Police cited the teen for possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana. Sun Prairie EMS transported the teen to an area medical facility before releasing the teen to a parent.
Police identify suspect in auto theft
Cox said SPPD officer have identified a suspect who stole a 2021 Ford Echo Sport from in front of Dollar Tree, 2021 McCoy Road, on Jan. 18.
Cox said the vehicle was stolen between 1:30 and 2 p.m. and was involved in a high speed chase with Wisconsin State Patrol troopers. The State Patrol recovered the vehicle and towed the vehicle, and the registered vehicle owner contacted the tow company to have the vehicle returned.
MOKA hosts SPPD’s first Coffee with a Cop of 2023
Join the SPPD for its first Coffee With a Cop from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 at MOKA, located at 900 Windsor St.
The mission of Coffee With a Cop is to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know officers in their neighborhoods.