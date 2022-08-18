Local law enforcement including the Sun Prairie Police Department will take to the roofs at more than 40 Dunkin’ locations across Wisconsin -- including the Sun Prairie location at 750 Windsor St. -- from 5-11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 for the 10th annual Cop on a Rooftop.

Dunkin’ and the Law Enforcement Torch Run are continuing the tradition of raising funds and spreading awareness to support Special Olympics Wisconsin.

SPPD logo
Chief tosses balls to kids before parade
Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes tossed rubber balls (above) and distributed sticker badges to kids along Main Street just before the annual Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival Parade which took place Wednesday evening Aug. 17, 2022.
The Dirty Birds
The Dirty Birds -- Corey Peterson on lead guitar and vocals, Will Presser playing drums, Tyler Wied handling lead vocals and guitar, and Aaron Vergiels on bass and vocals -- performed after the Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival Parade on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

