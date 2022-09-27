Crombie and McIlroy
On Sept. 26, District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie and District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy placed stickers to show their preference for services they would like to see the library provide in the future. The exercise was part of the library’s strategic planning process.

 Chris Mertes

Nine individuals—including four city employees and two elected city officials—kicked off the Sun Prairie Public Library’s Community Listening Sessions for Community and Business Leaders on Monday, Sept. 26.

Held in the Community Room at the library, the session was the first step in developing the library’s new three-year strategic plan to provide direction and set priorities for services for 2023-25.

