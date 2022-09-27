Nine individuals—including four city employees and two elected city officials—kicked off the Sun Prairie Public Library’s Community Listening Sessions for Community and Business Leaders on Monday, Sept. 26.
Held in the Community Room at the library, the session was the first step in developing the library’s new three-year strategic plan to provide direction and set priorities for services for 2023-25.
Janet Nelson from Rethinking Libraries (RtL), a professional library consulting group, explained the firm has analyzed usage trends and data as it relates to both traditional and innovative public library services.
In addition to Sun Prairie specific data, the firm is also comparing Sun Prairie Public Library usage to local, regional, and national benchmarks and patterns.
Nelson explained a key component to the strategic planning process is community input through surveys and listening sessions.
The end result, Nelson added, will be a plan for the library that will use data to clearly identify the needs and aspirations of the community.
Nelson, a Sun Prairie residents who is also a member of the Sun Prairie Library Foundation board of directors, said she has a unique perspective on the planning process because she is involved with the library.
Nelson facilitated discussion using different PowerPoint slides to ask for input about various areas of the library’s operations and facilities. Notes from Monday’s sessions will be used along with other community input session notes at a retreat scheduled for October. The retreat will examine all areas of input and include members of the community as well as staffers.
Areas included on the slides were:
• What do you and the community need/want from your 21st Century Library? Nelson admitted that the 21st century portion was not as important as reflecting the needs of the community.
• Ease of use. Among areas raised by attendees were services and facilities for those speaking other languages, a more effective central greeting/information desk and common knowledge of the services the library provides in the greater community of Sun Prairie
• Collections: Needs, myths and realities. One attendee asked whether or not the number and amount of collections would be decreasing because of the amount of material available digitally.
That’s one of the myths of libraries, Nelson said. “We’re definitely not here to remove books from the library,” Nelson told the group.
But, Nelson showed a slide containing items that some libraries have available for checkout: Musical instruments, electrical current measuring tools, wi-fi hot spots, and even some power tools.
• Teen services and spaces. Even though there was general agreement that the teen population (ages 13 to 18 years of age) is an underserved population in the Sun Prairie Public Library, the possibility of maker spaces and flexible gathering spaces with board games and other materials available for checkout was shown on the PowerPoint slide during the discussion.
Nelson confirmed that the new library expansion project contains a defined area for teens as part of its design.
• Children’s spaces for youth ages 0-7 and 8-12. Again, Nelson facilitated discussion, but general consensus was there is a need for services for kids 0-3 in the community, and possibly even wrap-around or daycare.
• Meeting services and spaces. Nelson showed different types of spaces in other libraries, and one person raised the issue of co-working or solo working spaces with a laptop as being crucial given the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
To conclude the session, participants were asked to use stickers to show their preferences for different types of services ranging from youth services to community outreach. Participants were also asked to place stickers on their preference for a variety of different facility options in a library—ranging from community space to youth and maker spaces where participants can learn different skills.
Sessions are scheduled to continue later this week on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 9:30 a.m., and Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Area library users are also being asked to take a community survey about current and potential library services at www.sublib.org/strategic-planning.