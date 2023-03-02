The Sun Prairie Public Library is hosting an open house on Saturday, March 11 from 2-4 p.m. and March 12 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive.

The entire community is welcome to attend and learn more about the expansion project through videos, demos and interactive exhibits. SPPL Foundation Board members, SPPL Friends, Sun Prairie Media Center, Friends of the SPMC and volunteers will be on hand to talk about different aspects of the expansion project.

Sun Prairie Public Library

Theresa Stevens

Theresa

Stevens

