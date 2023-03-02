The Sun Prairie Public Library is hosting an open house on Saturday, March 11 from 2-4 p.m. and March 12 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive.
The entire community is welcome to attend and learn more about the expansion project through videos, demos and interactive exhibits. SPPL Foundation Board members, SPPL Friends, Sun Prairie Media Center, Friends of the SPMC and volunteers will be on hand to talk about different aspects of the expansion project.
“We are excited to bring hands-on interactive exhibits to demonstrate programs, activities and new spaces the library already offers or is working to bring to the community,” said Theresa Stevens, Executive Director for the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation, “This is a great opportunity to visit and learn more about the expansion project in a fun and approachable way.”
There will be videos, refreshments and expansion information in the Community Room, and the exhibits will be spread throughout the library.
A map with exhibit spots will be available with the opportunity to get a stamp at each location and be entered to win prizes.
Each exhibit highlights the renovated or new space, new or expanded activities, and a chance to finally understand, ‘What is a Makerspace?’