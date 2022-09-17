Although they didn’t vote, members of the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee sent a message loud and clear on Sept. 13: Mow your terrace.
The committee sent the message via discussion that occurred as a result of a Montana Avenue resident who recently requested the city mow her terrace because it abuts Highway 19.
“My concern is that I don’t believe it should be the homeowners‘ responsibility to mow the grass between the walking path and Highway 19, which of course is a state-owned highway,” the resident wrote to the committee.
“Per the city, we are required to mow that grassy area within literally feet of the highway, and cars pass by sometimes at very high speeds, which makes it very dangerous to the homeowner. As I mentioned when [Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher and the resident] talked, there’s at least one other area in the city that I am aware of, where homeowners are not responsible for mowing on the other side of a walking path.
“This area butts up against prairie grasses, and part of it is behind Chadsworth, but it's definitely not a dangerous area, as is Highway 19,” the resident concluded. “Thank you so much for your time and consideration. I look forward to hearing the committee's response.”
In his report to the committee, Schleicher wrote that the portion of Windsor Street between Thompson Road and Bristol Street is a Connecting Highway as established by the Wisconsin DOT.
“Connecting highways are local streets that carry state highway traffic. The city is the maintaining authority over connecting highways and is responsible for maintenance activities and permitting activities of these roadways,” Schleicher wrote. “The state provides Connecting Highway Aids to the city to help cover the cost of maintenance of these highways. The state is also responsible for reconstruction of these highways.”
Schleicher confirmed the multi-use path with an associated terrace exists on Windsor from North Heatherstone Drive east to Highway 151, and that currently, the city mows the terrace areas around the Windsor St/151 ramps adjacent to city and state owned property, and private property owners are responsible for the terrace areas adjacent to their properties per current city ordinance.
“A change to the responsibilities of mowing the terrace areas on State Highway 19 would require an ordinance change to exempt these areas from ordinance section 12.36.020,” Schleicher wrote.
Currently the city streets department contracts for mowing of public spaces, stormwater areas, and medians. Schleicher wrote that current city staff and equipment are not able to perform these tasks in house, and pointed out that the city entered into a new contract in 2022 for mowing services.
In his report, Schleicher suggested the committee could recommend to the Sun Prairie City Council that the ordinance be updated to exempt areas along Windsor from the responsibility of mowing the terrace areas.
“If this change is made,” Schleicher concluded in his report, “staff recommends that the mowing contract be updated to include these areas and a corresponding budget amendment be passed.”
Committee members did not support such a change.
“If we were to approve the request, we would be getting requests from everybody in the community to mow the terrace area, especially along 19,” remarked District 1 Alder and committee member Terry McIlroy. “She’s not the only person that lives there, on Montana.”
McIlroy pointed out that the city has always made residents responsible for mowing terrace areas. “I would not vote to change that in this case,” she added.
District 4 Alder and committee member David Virgell asked whether it is considered hazardous to mow grass in that area adjacent to 19.
Schleicher replied that there is a concrete and gravel shoulder in that portion of Windsor Street/19. “I don’t think we would ever guarantee safety but I would not consider this an unusually hazardous area,” Schleicher added.
“I agree with everything Alder McIlroy said,” remarked Public Works Committee member Kelvin Santiago.
Schleicher said if the committee wanted the contractor to mow it, a contract amendment would be needed. But, seeing the reaction of the committee, Schleicher also said a negative motion — meaning a motion to reject the request — was not needed.
“I don’t want to be negative about this at all,” McIlroy said, adding that she respected the homeowner’s request. But she also said there could be different times of the day when it will be less busy on 19 and safer to mow. She said the city is asking others to mow their terrace areas as well.
Public Works Committee Member Ray Kumapayi said he agreed with everything discussed.
Committee Chair and District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch asked whether the minutes could reflect no support for the request, and simply move on with the meeting.
Schleicher said he would make sure the minutes reflected that, and the committee continued with its business.