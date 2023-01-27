Citing a lack of storage space for the trucks, the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee voted 4-1 on Jan. 24 to recommend against implementing a leaf vacuum program requiring the purchase of three new trucks as well as accompanying attachments and city personnel.
The committee revisited a November discussion where the committee asked Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher and his staff to develop a recommendation on whether or not the city should pursue a citywide system in which residents would rake their leaves to the curb and a vacuum attachment would pick them up and haul them to the City Recycle Center.
Both J.R. Brimmer, Fleet & Contract Supervisor and Ben John, Public Works Operations Manager, wrote in their report that the cost per tandem-axle vehicle to haul the leaf vac with its attachments would be $320,000. Added to the new costs for personnel ($82,400 per worker plus $24,000 per truck in fuel costs), and the costs were appearing to be out of reach.
The city has 36,189 people living on 165 street miles, according to the report, which translates to about 40 days required for a full leaf pick-up.
Both Brimmer and John noted the trucks and staff could be used for other purposes such as street crack filling, traffic control maintenance and repair and storm water utility maintenance — when not used for leaf vac pick-ups.
Perhaps even more frustrating: Even if the city decided today to order the truck and attachments, only one could be available for use because of the 9-12 month lead time to order the vacuum unit and a two-year period to receive the truck and chassis. The unit could be placed on another truck already in use by the city, but only as a pilot project.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker, who asked to refer the item to the committee for discussion, asked about a pilot in District 1 because it has the most mature trees. “It is my folks who want this,” Stocker told the committee.
Schleicher expressed concerns about a pilot program — which neighborhood to select? Unable to drop the current bagel material pick-up from Pellitteri Waste Disposal, there would be no actual savings to the city.
With significant labor costs — as well as difficulty in getting full-time staffers to apply for open city Public Works positions — Schleicher doubted he could get someone trained in time. He also questioned using just one vehicle, and pointed out the city currently has a problem storing its vehicles because the City Service Center on South Bristol Street is full.
“To me, if we’re going to do it, we need to do it the most efficient way possible,” Schleicher said.
District 2 Alder and Public Works Committee Chair Bob Jokisch said that while there are constituents who are in favor of the city implementing the service, he has also heard from many voters who do not want the service.
“I’m probably the only other member of the city council,” Jokisch said, “who actually likes this idea!”
“It’s not that I don’t like the idea . . . we do have a number of constituents in District 1,” remarked District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy, “who would like to see this happen.”
But McIlroy said it might be better in four to five years, when the Public Works campus is finished — complete with adequate vehicle storage for city Public Works vehicles. Trees on the city’s west side would also be more mature and drop leaves that could be raked and vacuumed.
District 4 Alder and Public Works Committee member David Virgell said he believed in the benefits of delaying the program, especially because the Public Works Campus will be completed and trees in areas besides District 1 would also be more mature.
Committee members voted to recommend that the city council not to pursue the leaf vac program, that city Public Works leaders develop a staffing plan for discussion as part of the 2024 Sun Prairie City Budget, but continue to analyze further options for leaf vac pick-up. Only McIlroy voted no.