Citing a lack of storage space for the trucks, the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee voted 4-1 on Jan. 24 to recommend against implementing a leaf vacuum program requiring the purchase of three new trucks as well as accompanying attachments and city personnel.

The committee revisited a November discussion where the committee asked Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher and his staff to develop a recommendation on whether or not the city should pursue a citywide system in which residents would rake their leaves to the curb and a vacuum attachment would pick them up and haul them to the City Recycle Center.

