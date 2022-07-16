The Sun Prairie Public Works Committee on July 12 approved a financial agreement allowing the city to receive a Signals and ITS Standalone Program to finance improvements at two Sun Prairie intersections.
A memo to the committee from City Director of Public Services/City Engineer Adam Schleicher said the city was previously awarded the SISP grant from the Wisconsin DOT for traffic signal improvements at the intersections of Main Street and Church/Market St as well as Bird and Windsor streets.
In order to receive the grant, WisDOT drafted a State Municipal Financial Agreements for the two projects, which include:
• The Windsor-Bird project includes replacing the existing traffic signals and reconstruction of the channelizing islands and pedestrian curb ramps. The total cost for the Windsor-Bird project is $564,015 with the city portion being $58,902.
• The Main-Church/Market project includes rehabilitation the existing traffic signals to add signal heads over each traffic lane, video detection and pedestrian countdown times. The total cost of this project is $286,200 with the city portion being $28,620.
Design for these projects is expected to begin later in 2022, with construction expected to occur in 2024, according to Schleicher.
“That is really wonderful that the state dollars come in like this to support our community,” remarked District 2 Alder and Committee Chair Bob Jokisch.
The committee voted unanimously to recommend final city council approval of the financial agreement to receive the grant funding.
North Bristol change order OK’dThe pavement scraped from the surface of North Bristol Street between Windsor Street and Klubertanz Drive is less than a week old and there’s already a $26,000 change order for the project.
According to a memo from Schelicher, city engineering staff has encountered a portion of storm sewer located within the project limits that is in poor condition and needs to be replaced and repaired.
Schleicher wrote the work can be accomplished by the contractor as part of the project that began July 11.
“If these storm sewer repairs are not completed,” Schleicher wrote, “they may impact the condition of the new roadway and will require the new roadway to be excavated in the future to make the repairs.”
Engineering staff recommended the repairs are made now as part of the project as this is the most cost effective time to make these repairs and will ensure the integrity of the new roadway. The project has contingency funds to cover this work. Because the city policy requires approval of any work costing more than $25,000, approval will be required by both the Public Works Committee and the city council.
Snow removal request for bids backedActing on a recommendation from J.R. Brimmer, Fleet & Contract Supervisor and Ben John, Public Works Operations Manager, the committee approved soliciting requests for bids for snow removal on sidewalks adjacent to city property and crosswalk ramps.
Following a snow and ice event, the Public Works Department’s main priority is clearing the major thoroughfares to facilitate safe travel and provide emergency vehicle access.
The memo states that due to staffing limitations, staff are not able to clear city sidewalks and crosswalk ramps until one or two days after a snowfall.
“This is in conflict with City ordinance 12.32.010 which requires property owners to keep sidewalks clear of snow and ice within 24 hours of the end of a snowfall,” the memo states.
With the growth of the city, the area of responsibility for the Public Works Department has expanded, along with additions of rear-yard sidewalks, such as along Town Hall Drive.
Public Works staff has explored the possibility of contracting out snow removal from sidewalks. According to the memo, several other local municipalities such as Madison and Middleton contract with landscaping companies on publicly maintained sidewalks and ramps.
The memo said that due to a relatively mild winter, funding is available in the professional services section of the Snow & Ice Removal budget. If the city moves forward with contracted work, the snow and ice removal budget will need to be increased for the 2023 snow season.
John said the city has found itself in violation of the city’s ordinance requiring removal of snow and/or ice within 24 hours.
“I think this is a good idea,” remarked District 1 Alder and Public Works Committee member Terry McIlroy. “We definitely don’t want to be out of compliance with an ordinance if we require the same thing from our residents.”
City staff to research areas dedicated for public useFollowing a concern raised by a city resident with a city drainage pond located behind her home, the committee directed city staff to research how to handle signage and access to the areas.
Kristen Brazzel told alders she has teens accessing the pond behind her home — located just east of Sun Prairie High School — and has asked about what can be done to restrict access to them.
A memo to the committee from John to the committee recommended — based on consultation with city legal, public works, and planning staffers — against restricting access to the areas, which are dedicated to the public, “unless necessary for public health, safety, or welfare.”
But Brazzell said she is afraid those accessing the pond — which includes a large drain culvert — will fall into the culvert or down the steep embankment. She said there are no pathways or other safe access ways to access the pond.
“Legal counsel concluded that lands dedicated to the public for stormwater should not be restricted for private use, nor leased to private individuals,” the memo to the committee from John reads.
After receiving direction from the committee, city staff will conduct research about what other communities are doing to keep areas dedicated to the public safe for public use.