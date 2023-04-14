Another month greeted Sun Prairie Public Works Committee members on April 11 with more change orders for projects with bids far greater than their budgeted amounts.
Based on recommendations from city engineering staffers, the committee approved these projects contingent upon approval of future budget amendments by the Sun Prairie City Council:
Linnerud Drive Pavement Rehabilitation, Columbus Surface Course, and Carriage Hills Estates Path Project — On Monday, April 3, 2023, bids were opened for the combined projects contract. Three contractors submitted proposals with bids ranging from $436,721.99 to $487,356.95
City Staff Engineer Clint Christenson said the low responsive bidder was determined to be Payne & Dolan, Inc. from Fitchburg at $436,721.99. The second low bidder was Tri-County Paving at $452,078.55. The engineering estimate for this project was $463,000.
Although this project did come in under budget, the council will have to approve a budget amendment for other street, sanitary, water and storm sewer projects, such as the North Bird Street project.
Wastewater Treatment Plant photovoltaic Solar Generation System Project — WWTP Director Jeremy Cramer wrote in his report that the city’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) includes a project to install a 400 kW DC, ground-mounted, grid-tied solar photovoltaic system at the wastewater plant. This project was publicly bid on April 6, 2023. Bids were opened at 2 p.m. on April 6, featuring only one bid of $839,696 from Eagle Point Solar, LLC.
The budgeted cost was $800,000, but the city may be able to cover the excess costs thanks to four other funding sources located by City Sustainability Coordinator Scott Semroc exceeding the bid amount.
Bird-Linnerud improvements — As part of a change in scope for the highway safety improvement project at the intersection of Linnerud Drive and South Bird Street, the city will pay $43,000 as part of a change order so they can complete the engineering for the project. Even though it is a WisDOT project, because WisDOT’s costs are capped, the change order will be paid for by the City of Sun Prairie.
Intersection upgrades coming in 2024
City Engineering Supervisor Tom Veith recommended awarding a contract to KL Engineering for two projects scheduled to occur in 2024. The city received a grant from the WisDOT Signals and ITS Standalone Program (SISP) for two intersections within the city:
• The proposed Highway 19 (Windsor Street) at Bird intersection improvements include a complete replacement of the traffic signal infrastructure and a reconstruction of the channelizing islands and pedestrian curb ramps to improve the safety, operations, and efficiency of this intersection.
• The proposed Highway 19 (Main Street) at Church Street intersection improvements include rehabilitation of the existing traffic signal infrastructure to enable signals over each approach lane, video detection, and pedestrian countdown timers.
Veith said KL Engineering will design the improvements this year, with construction scheduled to take place in the summer of 2024.