Sun Prairie Rotary donates $25,000 for Sun Prairie Public Library expansion
Sun Prairie Library Director Svetha Hetzler (left) and Sun Prairie Library Foundation Executive Director Theresa Stevens (second from left) accepted a $25,000 donation from Sun Prairie Rotary President John Holevoet, and Chad Wiedmeyer, Sun Prairie Rotary Foundation president (far right) during the club’s Oct. 4 meeting at the Colonial Club in Sun Prairie.

 Chris Mertes

A hybrid meeting of the Rotary Club of Sun Prairie on Oct. 4 witnessed the Sun Prairie Rotary Foundation donate $25,000 to the Sun Prairie Public Library for its $3.5 million Next Chapter campaign.

Sun Prairie Library Director Svetha Hetzler and Sun Prairie Library Foundation Executive Director Theresa Stevens were on hand at the Colonial Club during the Rotary meeting—that featured in-person and virtual attendees—to accept a giant check and the actual check from Sun Prairie Rotary Foundation President Chad Wiedmeyer and Sun Prairie Rotary Club President John Holevoet.

A rendering of a walk/fly-through of the expansion project for the Sun Prairie Public Library.

Created by FEH Design.

