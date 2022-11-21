The Sun Prairie School Board on Monday Nov. 21 accepted the resignation of the Prairie View Middle School teacher recently charged in federal court with recording students in a school bathroom.
Federal court officials recently conditionally released Quaglieri, who has pleaded not guilty to three federal child pornography charges.
The board and Sun Prairie Area School District Administrative team had the following statement read at Monday night’s Sun Prairie School Board meeting following a 30-minute closed session:
“Based on a recommendation from our school district attorney, the School Board took action tonight to accept the resignation of staff member Matthew Quaglieri, who is awaiting trial on charges of child pornography. This decision was made in consultation with and supported by district administration. We understand that there may be questions in our community about this decision. We want to explain why we have chosen to accept his resignation versus terminating his employment.
“As a part of this resignation, the district requested that the employee’s teaching license be surrendered without waiting for the completion of the state investigation. This ensures that there is no opportunity for future employment in schools throughout the state.
“This action shields our students from becoming involved in the termination process. Employees can challenge termination through a hearing before the Board. In the hearing, alleged victims could be required to testify. A resignation avoids that scenario,” the statement reads.
Accepting the resignation does not hinder the SPASD from continued cooperation with law enforcement, prosecutors, the Department of Public Instruction, and any other governmental entity that may be involved in the matter.
“Accepting this resignation puts closure and finality to the employment relationship and provides an opportunity for our school community to focus on helping students and families move forward rather than being pulled into an employment dispute,” the statement reads.
In addition, the resignation agreement provides “a strong defense to any employment claims the employee might attempt to make at a later date,” according to the statement.
“This will ensure school and district administrators are not pulled away from other critical duties to testify or prepare for employment hearings. Avoiding legal entanglements will avoid unnecessary attorney’s fees related to employment proceedings.
The statement also clarifies that Quaglieri was not “bought out,” but had been on unpaid leave from Oct. 7, 2022 until the board accepted his resignation on Nov. 21.
“We want to reiterate that student and staff safety is a priority,” the statement reads, “and we will always make decisions based on what is best for our students. We will continue to support students and staff in every way possible.”
Conditions of Quaglieri’s release requires him to remain at a home in southeastern Wisconsin at all times, submit to GPS monitoring and take part in mental health and/or sex offender assessment, treatment and counseling, among other conditions. He will also not be allowed to own, possess or operate any internet-connected devices without the court’s approval.
If convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalties allowed by law, Quaglieri will receive 30 years in federal prison.