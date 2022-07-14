In a symbolic no vote, Sun Prairie School Board Governance Officer Tom Weber was the only member to vote against roughly $1.8 million in costs associated with traffic improvements for the new Sun Prairie West High School.
In a conversation before the vote was taken at the Monday, July 11 Sun Prairie School Board meeting, Weber asked Sun Prairie Area School District Director of Facilities and Grounds Kevin Sukow what would happen if the board voted against the costs associated with the road improvements for the new school.
“This really galls me,” Weber complained, adding that the costs were taking money away from schools. He added that “in several areas of this project, the school district has gotten the shaft from the city.”
Weber was referring to the nearly $2 million the district is paying for the road upgrade and traffic signal costs for the new school. As part of the Conditional Use Permit for Sun Prairie West High School, the SPASD and the City of Sun Prairie entered into a Development Agreement that identified improvements to public roads, paths and utilities that would be required as part of the construction project.
A Traffic Impact Analysis — required of all newly developed properties on the city’s west side, according to Community Development Director Scott Kugler — was conducted to determine the off-site impact of traffic created by the new Sun Prairie West High School, which is set to open in late August.
As part of the Sun Prairie West High School Master Budget, the SPASD has carried an estimated amount for the work as agreed upon in the Development Agreement. In the current budget, the SPASD is holding $2 million for the project, even though the district’s estimated responsibility is $1,651,712.86. The requested 10% contingency is $165,171.29. The total requested allocation will be $1,816,885.
The city agreed to act as the manager of the roadway reconstruction projects and pay the contractors for the cost of the project, with the district reimbursing the city for 68.16% of the project cost. The district is also reimbursing the cost of the utility pole relocation costs which were not a result of background reconstruction.
The city provided the district with a project estimate of $1,651,712.86. With volatility in road construction costs, a conservative 10% district-held contingency is also being requested. The not to exceed reimbursements for the Off Site Roadway Improvement projects is $1,816,885,
Funds will come from the Fund 49 referendum accounts, according to a memo from Sukow to the board.
Board member Latoya Holiday said she would vote in favor of the spending, but was unsure why the district was paying for road improvements.
The motion carried on a 5-1 vote, with board president Steve Schroeder absent.
Custodian cleans up with WASBO award
At he beginning of the Sun Prairie School Board meeting, the district recognized Jordan Espedal from Creekside who was voted the 2022 Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials (WASBO) Custodial & Maintenance Professional of the Year.
Board members and members of the district’s administrative team posed for photos with Espedal after the award was announced as part of the agenda.
Board spends $765,770 for middle school playgrounds
Acting on recommendations from Sukow, the board approved spending $765,770 for new playgrounds at each of the district’s three middle schools.
A memo from Sukow outlined that as part of the 2019 referendum, a desire was expressed by all three middle school principals to have playgrounds installed at each of the middle schools.
Sukow wrote that fully handicapped accessible playground facilities will be designed to be age-appropriate for students at these schools.
Middle school playgrounds were identified as an item on the 2020-30 Capital Maintenance Plan, and then identified as a high priority item on the Capital Improvement List when it was created in the 2021 school year. A total of $750,000 worth of conserved funds was placed into Fund 46 with the intention of using these funds to build three playgrounds, one at each middle school, with the same equipment and of the same construction type to allow for similar access to equipment across each of the schools.
In May 2022, a request for proposals was created to solicit vendors for this project.
“The RFP was created with a maximum deliverable price to allow vendors to showcase different items and allow students and administrators the opportunity to give input on which equipment pieces they preferred,” Sukow wrote.
Responses were received from two vendors on May 20, 2022, another vendor indicated they could not meet the timeline, and a final vendor did not respond.
Engagement sessions were held in the middle schools to gather student, staff and administrator feedback.
“The feedback from all three schools was that they preferred the two options provided by Lee Recreation, composed of BCI Burke equipment,” Sukow wrote.
The district has used Lee Recreation for projects in the past and has installed BCI Burke in many locations, including most recently, installations at Meadow View and Token Springs Elementary Schools.
The RFP was for all work associated with the installation of the playground equipment, including excavation, installation and surfacing.
After meeting with the building administrators, an additional meeting was held with the designer and representative adaptive physical education teachers to pursue how the playground could be made more inclusive or adapted to allow students with all abilities to use the equipment.
As a result of the meeting the two options were modified to include some of the adaptive elements discussed. At a follow up meeting with district and building administrators, they chose the design. The target date for completion of the Middle School Playground project is November 2022.
Sukow said the Middle School Playground project was placed onto the Capital Improvement Plan in 2021. Conserved funds that were put into Fund 46 will be used to install the playgrounds, according to Sukow.
The cost for each individual playground system will be $243,101 and the cost for all three playgrounds will be $729,303. Due to differences in existing conditions where each of the playgrounds will go at each site, the geometry or installation may require extra work not included in the quote for work. A 5% district-held contingency of $36,467 for the project is also requested, bringing the total project cost to a not-to-exceed amount of $765,770.