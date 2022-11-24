School Board discusses SR2 results
School Board members discuss 2021-22 SR2 results at the board meeting on Nov. 21.

 By Jeromey Hodsdon

The Sun Prairie Area School District discussed their Student Results 2 (SR2) policies on overall student literacy and numeracy proficiency from the 2021-22 school year with the school board on Monday, Nov. 21.

The board accepted the district’s results that reasonable progress was made with notable exceptions. However, multiple board members were concerned with the lackluster results presented.

