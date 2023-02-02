Managing editor’s note: This is the final in a series of statements from Sun Prairie School Board candidates about why they are seeking the board.
Sun Prairie School Board member Tom Weber recently shared why he plans to run again for board. Weber is among four candidates competing for two seats on the board.
Weber recently shared his reasons for running, his background and other issues he believes are important to residents in the Sun Prairie Area School District:
Background and experience
Weber lists 12 years of history serving the Sun Prairie Area School District as a board member — first elected in 2011 and is the longest serving current school board member. That experience includes 6 years as Board President, 3 years as Vice-President, and 2 years as Governance Officer.
Weber has 6 years serving on the Board of Directors for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and five years working professionally with school districts across the upper Midwest (Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Indiana, North & South Dakota).
Weber has 6 years serving on the School District Boundary Appeal Board for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and worked with several district in Wisconsin on governance related issues/changes to help them function more effectively and efficiently.
“First, my tenure on the Sun Prairie Area School Board allows me to bring a historical perspective to the board about what was done in the past and why,” Weber wrote. “I can provide insight on things that have worked well as well as those things that didn’t. We learn from our experiences and our mistakes and I think it is important to have this experience and perspective on the board.
“My time on the school board pre-dates all but two of our senior leaders in the district. During my tenure on the school board the district has grown by over 20% (over 1,700 students); we have added two elementary schools and one additional high school; and our mill rate (tax rate) over that time has gone down by approximately 12%.
“During my tenure on the board, perhaps the biggest change was our adaptation of Coherent Governance which ensures that the district is run on a day-to-day basis by professional educators, while the Board focuses primarily on guiding the district by representing the collective values, beliefs, and expectations the community has for its school district,” Weber added.
Why run again?
“There are several reasons I am running again for a seat on the School Board,” Weber said. The top reasons Weber listed include:
• Ensuring that SPASD students are fully prepared to enter a 21st Century world and be successful. “The world looks different than when most of us graduated from high school, and the skills and knowledge needed to succeed are different as well,” Weber explained. “Some of the most important skills our students need to succeed after high school include: critical thinking, collaboration, communication, and creativity. In addition, there are basic social and emotional skills that are needed, including: citizenship, character, and caring/empathy that our students need.”
• SPASD students need to know that we care about them and their success — all of them. “We need to have inviting places to learn and programs that are engaging students in their passions,” Weber explained. “Too often we hear that students are bored and uninspired in school. Any of us are more successful in anything we do when we are excited about what we are doing and it aligns with our passions in life. Our students need the same in school. School should be a place that students want to be, not have to be.”
• In order for SPASD students to be successful, they need to feel welcome and safe in our schools. “This means all students, all the time,” Weber added.
“Although we all have our differences, in order to be successful in school, and in life, we need to know how to get along and work with many different types of people. This doesn’t mean we have to agree or approve of the other person, but we must be able to understand and respect differences, be able to find commonality, and interact and work with each other in a positive way,” Weber added.
“We have many cultures and backgrounds represented in Sun Prairie, some who have not always been heard or seen the way they should and deserve better. This isn’t a zero-sum game however, in order to better recognize one does not mean we recognize another less. Sometimes it seems this way, and sometimes in practice it happens that way, but it shouldn’t and it can’t. I want to be sure that every student, regardless of background, feels they truly belong in Sun Prairie Area schools.”
• The SPASD needs to continue to operate in a fiscally responsible way that both addresses the needs of students and staff, yet meets the expectations of taxpayers.
“School funding in Wisconsin has continued to decrease since I have been on the school board,” Weber wrote, “and if we are going to be successful we need to both advocate collectively as a community for better funding solutions for schools and as a school district we need to continue to be extremely vigilant in spending our money where we see that biggest returns on our investment and rethink those areas where we aren’t seeing the returns.
• Experience. “We currently have a school board with several newer board members,” Weber pointed out. “I was extremely grateful to have experienced school board members that I could learn from when I first joined the board and I want to carry that forward. It is important for newer school board members to understand what and why we did things years ago.
“We improve ourselves when we understand and learn from our history — both from our successes and our mistakes. I believe I offer our board a lot of experience that we can learn and grow from — both from my time on the Sun Prairie Area School Board, and my time working directly with school districts across the Midwest. There are many things that districts have done, ours and others, and understanding those successes and failures help us get better quicker and more efficiently.
Most important issues
Weber outlined the most important issues in the campaign as:
“Student success, which includes engaging programming, student acceptance and belonging and quality educational staff;
“ Fiscal responsibility, which includes maximizing value/return on investment and advocating for proper state investments in education; and
“Representing the expectations of our entire collective community,” Weber concluded.
The spring general election is April 4; to find out the hours of your polling place, contact your municipal clerk or go online to myvote.wi.gov.