The Sun Prairie Prairie School Board created a proclamation in recognition of February being Black History Month.

Carson Schmoldt

West High School Senior Representative Carson Schmoldt read the proclamation that states the “Sun Prairie Area School District Board of Education, administrators and educators of the Sun Prairie Area School District have committed to stand by our Black and Brown students, staff and families, to speak out against statements of bigotry, social injustice, discrimination, racism, and hate.”

Sun Prairie Area School District Director of Human Resources Chris Sadler (left) and Al Jaeger, who is the district’s USI insurance representative (right), presented an update to the board Jan. 23 about the success of the new Health and Wellness Clinic has had on district and city employees.
