Sun Prairie Area School District Director of Human Resources Chris Sadler (left) and Al Jaeger, who is the district’s USI insurance representative (right), presented an update to the board Jan. 23 about the success of the new Health and Wellness Clinic has had on district and city employees.
The Sun Prairie Prairie School Board created a proclamation in recognition of February being Black History Month.
West High School Senior Representative Carson Schmoldt read the proclamation that states the “Sun Prairie Area School District Board of Education, administrators and educators of the Sun Prairie Area School District have committed to stand by our Black and Brown students, staff and families, to speak out against statements of bigotry, social injustice, discrimination, racism, and hate.”
In the proclamation, the district pledges to “continuously work on the development and implementation of strategies and best practices that dismantle racism, bigotry, and ethnic oppression within all aspects of our schools and school district.”
This year, the district has partnered with equity teams, Black Student Unions, Community Schools and the City of Sun Prairie to expand efforts to celebrate Black history with appropriate programs.
Wellness Clinic update
Chris Sadler presented an update to the success the new Health and Wellness Clinic has had on district and city employees.
According to Chris Sadler, Director of Human Resources, the clinic has created $525,431 in avoided costs from December 2021-November 2022. These costs include claims avoidance, occupational health captured funds and savings tied to wholesale flu vaccines.
“Representatives from SPASD and the city will continue to meet monthly with SSM and USI representatives to ensure clear communication is provided to employees regarding what the clinic has to offer and ways to utilize the clinic to support their own health, their families’ health to lead to overall cost savings for both the employers and employees,” Sadler said. “Wellness offerings conducted through the clinic such as dermatology screenings, special events, webinars, and specific wellness classes will be explored and continued.”
The district is paying $34,011/month for the clinic, which is 80% of the total cost. The city is paying the other 20%.
OE 6 measures found in compliance
Director of Business and Finance, Phil Frei, presented his findings of Operational Expectations 6 (OE 6), and found all 32 measures to be in compliance.
OE 6 covers financial planning areas such as payroll, debts, purchased items, audits and collection of funds.
“The success of attaining all measures is attributed to appropriate financial training and cross training for District staff,” Superintendent Brad Saron said in the report.
Frei noted that there is still room for improvement.
“We will continue to expand our use of financial analytics and use of two budget forecast models,” Frei said. “This provides a more thorough analysis of budget variables to project future budgets.”
OE 6 covers financial planning areas such as payroll, debts, purchased items, audits and collection of funds.