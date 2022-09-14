The Sun Prairie Area School District superintendent along with the heads of all three high schools assured families that a Snapchat post that spurred at least one person to call the district’s safety tip line is not a credible threat, according to reporting by NBC-15.

An email to students and their families early Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, described the post as showing two semi-automatic rifles and text that hinted at a threat to the school. The note explained the image was old and had been taken from another source.

Brad Saron

