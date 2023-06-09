Line workers
Students had a chance to check out equipment and participate in hands-on demonstrations.

 Sun Prairie Utilities

Sun Prairie Central Heights Middle School students recently expanded their knowledge of Sun Prairie Utilities (SPU) and what its water and electric crews do for the city.

Jacob Dowden, an Apprentice Lineworker, and Cody Jesberger, a Water Operator, visited the middle school on separate Fridays to teach the students about their jobs for College and Career Month.