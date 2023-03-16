Students at three Sun Prairie middle schools received a special visit from two local apprentices in early March.

Jacob Dowden and Hayden Shefchik, both Line Worker Apprentices at Sun Prairie Utilities, visited Patrick Marsh, Central Heights, and Prairie View Middle School to show students what it’s like to be an electric line worker.

Apprentices at Central Heights - 1

SPU Apprentice Line Workers Jacob Dowden and Hayden Shefchik talked to students at Central Heights Middle School, 220 Kroncke Drive.