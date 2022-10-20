Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin joined fellow Democrats in Sun Prairie on Tuesday, Oct. 18 for a field office opening party as the midterm elections approach.
Baldwin spoke in support of Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes’ Campaign for Senate.
“I could really use a partner in the United States Senate right now who is joining me in fighting for Wisconsin,” Baldwin said.
She shared details about the Inflation Reduction Act that she was proud to be a part of passing in the Senate.
“I need someone that wants to unite rather than divide,” Baldwin said. “I want someone that will fight for our freedoms including our reproductive freedom. I need someone that is going to advocate for common sense gun safety. I need a partner that believes everyone should have the opportunity to achieve the American dream, and that person is Mandela Barnes.”
Baldwin referred to recent Marquette Law polls that show the election race is very close. She said last week's Marquette poll showed that the senate race is tied among registered voters at 47% a piece.
“There’s people who are registered that vote every time and others that vote only a few times,” Baldwin said. “Our job is to get out the lower propensity voters.”
Other local leaders that were present included State Senator Melissa Agard, State 46th Assembly Candidate Melissa Ratcliff, retiring State 46th Assembly Rep. Gary Hebl, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and Sun Prairie District 1 Alder Steve Stocker.
The Democratic campaign office stressed the importance of the election and, Baldwin said, “these races are going to determine the future of Wisconsin.”