Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards (2023)

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association recently handed out annual awards for broadcasting excellence and Sun Prairie’s 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio scored with five awards, including three first place finishes.

Entering in the “Large Market-Music Format” category, 103.5 FM’s first place awards included “Best Newscast” for “Sun Prairie News,” “Best Sports Coverage” for its 2022 coverage of the “Sun Prairie versus Middleton Strikeout Cancer Baseball Game,” and “Best Election Coverage” for its spring election coverage.

