District 1 Alder Theresa McIlroy recently announced her intention to run for re-election for a second full term on the Sun Prairie City Council in the spring of 2023.

“I have appreciated every interaction I have had with Sun Prairie residents and city staff and enjoy problem solving,” McIlroy said in a release announcing her reelection campaign.

Carol Esser and Terry McIlroy (2019)
In this photo from the 2019 Optimist Pancake Breakfast, Sun Prairie Optimist Club members Carol Esser and Terry McIlroy served up pancakes and sausage at The Colonial Club.