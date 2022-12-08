District 1 Alder Theresa McIlroy recently announced her intention to run for re-election for a second full term on the Sun Prairie City Council in the spring of 2023.
“I have appreciated every interaction I have had with Sun Prairie residents and city staff and enjoy problem solving,” McIlroy said in a release announcing her reelection campaign.
“It has been a privilege to serve this community that I love so much and work with the best city staff anyone could ask for,” she added. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue working hard for my constituents and ask for your vote on April 4, 2023.”
McIlroy is currently Council Vice President; has served on the Public Works Committee for three years, including one year serving as chair; the Personnel Committee; Council Liason to the Museum Board; the Public Safety Committee for two years and currently serving as chair; Fire Advisory Committee and Media Center Commission.
Outside of her council duties she is also a member of the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation and Sun Prairie Optimists.
“Public Safety will continue to be my number one priority. We have some exciting changes coming with Fire and EMS in the next couple of years that I support and in my opinion will be a positive change for Sun Prairie,” McIlroy added.
“We are also expanding our Public Library and building a new Public Works Campus in next few years as we continue to grow at a steady pace,” the incumbent alder added. “These are all exciting projects and move us forward as a community. However, we also need to continue to be mindful of city finances and the effect on city taxes as we approach these Capital Improvement projects. I will continue to be a good steward of your hard earned dollars.”
McIlroy said diversity and Inclusion for all of Sun Prairie’s residents will continue to be a priority for her. “Everyone matters and should be included and afforded the same opportunities,” McIlroy said. “The council and city staff continue to explore ways of getting city residents involved.”
The incumbent District 1 Alder also said affordable housing, responsible planning, transportation and sustainability are all important initiatives and will continue to be a focus.
“As you can see there is a lot to think about and work on over the next two years,” McIlroy said. “I am up to the task.”
McIlry thanked city staff and council colleagues for all of their support and direction during the past three years.
McIlroy is endorsed by Sun Prairie City Council members Steve Stocker, Bob Jokisch, David Virgell, Maureen Crombie, Brent Eisberner and Mike Jacobs. She is also endorsed by Dane County Board Supervisor and former county board chair Analiese Eicher of Sun Prairie.