Think you know your stuff? Now’s the time to prove it.
The Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center are hosting the third annual Trivia Palooza trivia contest!
Think you know your stuff? Now’s the time to prove it.
The Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center are hosting the third annual Trivia Palooza trivia contest!
What is Trivia Palooza? It is a live, on-air, ten-hour trivia contest happening live on 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Besides 103.5 FM, interested participants can also play along on the Media Center app, on tunein.com, or at sunprairiemediacenter.com.
Registration to play Trivia-Palooza is now open! You can sign up to play for free at sunprairiemediacenter.com/trivia. You must be registered to play and you must be 21 to register. But you will want to play.
Each hour of the contest will have a theme to its questions, a different special guest, and each hour will have special prizes awarded to the person who correctly answers the most questions. More information can be found at the event page located at the 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio Facebook page.
And this year’s Trivia-Palooza has an extra bonus to it as it coincides with the first SPMC Open House held since the pandemic. If you’ve ever been curious about the Media Center, its studios, or the exciting opportunities available at SPMC, stop by from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 to meet the staff, take a tour, and see a live production in action.
The SPMC Open House will feature free hot dogs and brats grilled fresh and donated by UW Provision-Local Source Foods and buns donated by Pan-O-Gold Baking along with non-alcoholic beverages donated by Cannery Wine and Spirits.
The open house will also be drawings for gift cards donated by Buck & Honey’s, Glass Nickel Pizza, and the Sun Prairie Rotary Club.
The SPMC thanks the Bank of Sun Prairie for being the executive sponsor of Trivia Palooza as well as Sun Prairie Utilities, Chik-Fil-A, and Peace Lutheran Church for being hourly sponsors of the contest.
In addition, the Friends of the SPMC are actively looking for new members to help with its mission of raising awareness and funds for the center. Want to help? E-mail Sara Milewski at spmc.friends@gmail.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.