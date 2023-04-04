Incumbent Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Tom Hebl easily defeated District 2 Alder Brent Eisberner during the City of Sun Prairie’s only contested municipal race on Tuesday, April 4.
The incumbent garnered 69% of the vote, or 7,460 votes, to 31% for Eisberner, who finished with 3,350 votes.
Reach for the Sun Prairie Star’s Friday print issue for candidate comments, city voter turnout totals and more election analysis.
Statewide Referendum questions
Defendants will find it tougher to get out of jail on bail before trial in Wisconsin under an amendment to the state constitution approved by voters on Tuesday.
Judges will now be able to consider past convictions for violent crimes when setting bail for someone accused of a violent crime. They also will be allowed to set conditions meant to protect public safety when releasing someone before trial.
The amendment’s passage, which appeared as two separate ballot questions that were approved by wide margins, is the latest victory in a Republican-backed push to enact stricter bail laws across the country. But criminal justice experts warn that it will result in higher cash bail amounts and disproportionately keep poor defendants behind bars.
Bail is meant to ensure people return to court and isn't intended to be a punishment, because defendants are presumed innocent until convicted. Criminal justice advocates say that if a judge believes someone is a threat to public safety, they should have the power to hold them without bail instead of setting high bail amounts that could still let out wealthy defendants before trial.
Wisconsin law sets such a high bar for holding someone without bail that the option is almost never used.
Support for stricter bail laws in Wisconsin grew after Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha in 2021, killing six people and injuring more than 60. Brooks was out on $1,000 bail for another charge. His bail for the parade killings was set at $5 million to prevent his release.
With 88% of precincts reporting statewide, both state referendum questions were receiving more than 67% of the vote. The conditions of release question, referred to as Question 1 on the ballot, had 67% of the vote or 1,051,356 as of 10:45 p.m. The cash bail question tallied 1,1071,533 Yes votes, or 68% of the vote.
A third state referendum question asked voters whether or not able bodied individuals should work instead of drawing welfare benefits, and that question was winning by an even greater margin.
Former Gov. Tommy Thompson was featured in radio ads promoting a yes vote for the referendum, which may be why it tallied 80% of the vote or 1,281,115 as of 10:45 p.m.
County referendum questions
Two countywide ballot referendum questions — one asking whether voters favored non-partisan redistricting and a second asking whether individuals should have a right to privacy — won by large margins.
With 98% of precincts reporting, the non-partisan redistricting question tallied 84.7% of the vote, or 187,042 votes in favor, to just 33,852 votes against.
The right to privacy question, “Should the Wisconsin Legislature adopt an amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution creating a new right to privacy that would protect rights such as abortion, same-sex marriage, and interracial marriage?” was found to be non-binding according to a notice of referendum.
But that didn’t stop county voters from approving it. With 98% of precincts reporting, 194,624 votes, or 85.4% of the vote, were yes votes compared to just 33,296 votes against.
Countywide turnout
With 97.7% of precincts reporting countywide, a total of 234,515 ballots — or 60.5% of the county’s 387,928 registered voters — were cast in the April 4 election.