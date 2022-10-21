Mayor proclaims October 29 as Trivia Palooza Day in Sun Prairie
During the Oct. 18 Sun Prairie City Council meeting, Sun Prairie Media Center volunteers (from left) Jamison Rabbitt, Tim Hatfield and Sara Milewski accepted a proclamation from Mayor Paul Esser to promote Trivia Palooza, a day-long free trivia contest presented by 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio in Sun Prairie on Saturday, Oct. 29. The mayor proclaimed Oct. 29 as Trivia Palooza Day in the city.

 Chris Mertes

Here are the top actions taken by the Sun Prairie City Council during its Oct. 18, 2022 meeting:

Proclamation and awards

Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser presented a proclamation honoring Trivia Palooza to Sun Prairie Media Center volunteers during the Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 City Council meeting. The volunteers, which included former city engineer Tim Hatfield wearing a blinking advertisement, also shook hands with the city council.
Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue personnel get assistance at council meeting
Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue’s Erin Yeargin (left, holding certificate) and Clint Mueller (center, also holding certificate) had some assistance from their children during the Oct. 18, 2022 Sun Prairie City Council meeting when they received their certificates for service from Mayor Paul Esser (right).

Toddlers provided some entertainment as Mayor Paul Esser presented two service awards to Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company personnel as part of the Sun Prairie City Council's Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 meeting in the Council Chambers at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building.

Samantha Fiscus spoke in favor of the City of Sun Prairie's ordinance to ban the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in Sun Prairie. Fiscus, who owns a dog daycare, said Sun Prairie's two pet food stores do not sell animals, but that Mounds adopts cats and rabbits as part of an arrangement with the Dane County Humane Society. She also read more reasons why the city should adopt the ordinance from her phone.
Kathleen McDaniel

Kathleen McDaniel
Joshua Clements

Clements
Four-story mixed-use building at Bristol and Main

Cohen-Esreey Development designed the facade of the four-story, mixed use building at the northwest corner of Bristol and Main streets to appear as if it is actually three different buildings. The building approved Oct. 18 by the Sun Prairie City Council will contain 4,121 sq. ft. of commercial space as well as 110 residential units.

