Here are the top actions taken by the Sun Prairie City Council during its Oct. 18, 2022 meeting:
Proclamation and awards
Mayor Paul Esser presented a proclamation to three representatives from the Sun Prairie Media Center to promote the Oct. 29 Trivia Palooza on 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio. The mayor proclaimed Oct. 29, 2022 as Trivia Palooza Day in the City of Sun Prairie to honor the day-along trivia contest and the open house at the SPMC that day.
Esser also read Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue service award recipients for the following years:
Fifteen Years — Erin Yeargin
Ten Years — Clint Mueller
Five Years — Bryant Davis, Jacob Fisher, Kenny Kim, Amy Klotz, Skylar Potts and Derek Weum.
Of the honorees, only Yeargin and Mueller showed up, but with their kids in tow. The children provided a source of amusement, clinging to or hiding behind their fathers during most of the presentation and again when they shook hands with alders (watch videos from the council meeting and see the proclamation and page listing the service awards with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Retail sale of cats, dogs and rabbits banned
Acting on a concern from a constituent, District 1 Alder Steve Stocker asked both the council’s Committee of the Whole and the council to act on a new ordinance drafted by City Attorney Kathleen McDaniel to prevent the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits.
In a memo to the council, McDaniel pointed out that Wauwatosa, Waukesha, Beloit, Whitewater, Appleton, and Fort Atkinson have all recently passed ordinances prohibiting the retail sale of cats, dogs, and in some cases, rabbits.
The City of Sun Prairie currently has no pet stores that sell pets. Mounds Pet Food Warehouse has an agreement to act as a satellite adoption site for the Dane County Humane Society.
“Seeing some of the stories behind the unethical treatment and what happens in these large-scale breeding operations, that’s something that Sun Prairie would not be proud to have in our city,” Stocker told NBC-15.
Samantha Fiscus, a dog daycare owner who told alders she brought it to Stocker’s attention as part of the Oct. 18 Committee of the Whole meeting, spoke in favor of the new ordinance. She said she was concerned mostly with the welfare of dogs.
McDaniel wrote in her memo that many animals sold in retail pet stores come from what is commonly known as a “puppy mill” or “kitten mill”—facilities that tend to be large-scale operations that do not regard the health and welfare of their animals, and there is a documented history of abuse at many of these facilities.
“Municipalities do not generally have the resources to investigate the sourcing of animals sold at facilities in their limits, and instead prohibit the retail sale of animals in an effort to reduce demand for animals from breeding facilities,” McDaniel wrote.
Alders approved the new ordinance by an 8-0 vote.
Let it snow(ball)!
It is now legal to throw snowballs in the City of Sun Prairie, thanks to an municipal code amendment presented to the council by District 2 Alder Brent Eisberner and drafted by McDaniel.
The amended section of code prohibits discharging or throwing by any means “any dangerous missile, which is defined as an object, arrow, stone, or snowball.
McDaniel said the City of Wausau recently repealed its ordinance about snowball fights after receiving negative national media attention, but there are approximately 10 municipalities that still have an ordinance prohibiting snowball throwing in Wisconsin.
Both McDaniel and Eisberner—also an attorney—pointed out that an individual throwing a snowball with malicious intent may still be prosecuted for disorderly conduct or assault.
During the meeting, Eisberner pointed out that COVID-19 has taken away enough things from kids and that a good natured snowball fight between consenting participants should be allowed.
Alders voted 8-0 to approve the code change.
Notification improvements OK’d
Acting on an approval recommendation from the Sun Prairie Plan Commission, alders approved an ordinance amendment to Chapter 17.44 regarding the manner of providing public notice and the distance mail notices are distributed from a property subject to a proposed activity requiring a public hearing.
City Planning Director Joshua Clements said the new requirement will be that all residents—including renters— living with 300 feet of a property requiring a public hearing action will now be notified by mail from the city. In addition, any property scheduled for action will also have a highly visible sign placed on it. The sign will contain the name, date, time and location for the public hearing as well as a phone number and website to use to learn more information.
Alders voted 8-0 on the changes.
Bristol-Main mixed-use building approved
Acting on an approval recommendation from the Sun Prairie Plan Commission, the Sun Prairie City Council gave final approval to a general development plan and a precise implementation plan for Cohen-Esrey Development Group to construct a new mixed use building at the northwest corner of Bristol and Main streets.
When completed, the four-story mixed-use building will contain 110 dwelling units and approximately 4,121 sq. ft. of commercial space with underground and surface parking.