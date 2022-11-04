Parking complaints, Sister Cities and even a new Sun Prairie Police K-9 were on the docket for the Sun Prairie City Council and Committee of the Whole (COW) Nov. 1, 2022 meetings. Here are the highlights:
Dewey Street still not done — “I am standing in front of our very unfinished road,” Emilie Rabbitt said during the Committee of the Whole meeting to draw attention to the fact that Dewey Street still has not been completed.
City Public Services Director Adam Schleicher said the contractor is being fined $990 per day for each day the street is not completed.
During the Committee of the Whole meeting, Rabbitt told alders that boulevard areas are not filled in with dirt and seeded; the second layer of asphalt needs to be installed in some places, sidewalks are not connected and some water shut-offs have also been paved over.
“They did come and put caution tape up so the kids wouldn’t trip,” Rabbitt added. “But this is a project that just needs to be done.”
Both District 1 Alders Terry McIlroy and Steve Stocker apologized to Rabbitt, noting the numerous conversations they’ve had with residents in that area.
District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs asked how the botched construction job could have occurred with good references and previous working experience with the company.
Schleicher explained a recent purchase of the company by another firm resulted in some crews being spread too thin, and resulting in some jobs—including Dewey—not being completed. Both Schleicher and Rabbitt said the project should have been completed before the start of school in early September.
Rabbitt pointed out the proximity of two senior housing complexes as well as the Colonial Club, and the possibility that emergency services could have problems accessing homes in the area because the project has not been completed.
“This is not the level of service expected in Sun Prairie,” Schleicher said.
“This should have been a clean project done on time,” Mayor Paul Esser said.
Council OK’s 10-year agreement with Oppenheimer — Acting on a recommendation from City Attorney Kathleen McDaniel, alders approved an ordinance amendment and a new 10-year contract through Dec. 1, 2033, with City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer.
The agreement calls for the city:
• To change, effective Jan. 1, 2023, the City Administrator’s compensation to reflect an annual base salary of $175,589.04 and provide a cost-of-living increase each year to his base salary equal to the cost-of-living increase applied to other managers and on the same effective date.
• To pay $400 a month for a vehicle allowance if Oppenheimer maintains a valid Wisconsin motor vehicle operator’s license and has a personal automobile which he shall use for city business;
• To provide six weeks of vacation at commencement of employment and each year thereafter on his anniversary date;
• To pay 100% of the lowest family or single health and dental plans available to its other management employees;
• To enroll Oppenheimer in the Wisconsin Retirement System (WRS) and fund his share as determined by WRS and pay when due; and
• To contribute on behalf of Oppenheimer 13.88% of the Employees’ base pay earnings to a 401(A) retirement account with ICMA-RC as deferred compensation.
Sister Cities Ordinance Adopted — After hearing praise for the Sister Cities Ordinance from a recent Sun Prairie resident originally from The Gambia during the Nov. 1 Committee of the Whole meeting, alders unanimously approved the Sister Cities Ordinance during the council meeting.
A local organization that wishes to sponsor a sister city relationship and is responsible for the development and implementation of the goals and budget of the sister city relationship may act as a sponsoring entity. The city has no money budgeted for the program in 2023, according to City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer.
Interest grew in a sister city relationship after the mayor of a city in The Gambia visited the City of Sun Prairie earlier this year and several Gambian immigrants attended the meeting.
Parking complaints redux — Dale Riddle, a Broadway Drive resident, returned to the Sun Prairie City Council meeting for the second consecutive time to lodge a complaint about the way bike paths and parking are being handled by the City of Sun Prairie near Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Riddle spoke for at least six minutes about his previous complaint that should have banned parking in front of the church, and that some city department personnel were making decisions on behalf of the city council because no parking signs were removed and ignored.
Riddle implied some level of corruption was taking place for city engineering staff to be ignoring previous directives.
After the meeting, both Supervising Engineer Tom Veith and Schleicher said there is some inconsistency with the way on-street bike lanes are marked because of the location of residential units along the south end of Broadway Drive. They both said the item will be taken care of later this week or early next week.
New channel revealed — Sun Prairie Media Center Executive Director Jeff Robbins told the Committee of the Whole that the city’s third cable channel will be broadcast only on TDS because of a monthly charge required by Spectrum. The new channel number will be 25 and more details—including when the new channel will be on the air—will be announced about the channel at a later date.
Proclamations and Rush — Esser read proclamations for Small Business Saturday and Native American Heritage Month (see video with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com) before City Clerk Elena Hilby swore in new Sun Prairie Police Department K-9 Rush with the help of his partner, K-9 Officer Michelle Schultz.
The Belgian Malinois recently completed training. Schultz said Rush will be a presence at future department public appearances (see video with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com), then took him to meet the council at the meeting.