SPPD Ceremonial K-9 Oath of Office
Sun Prairie K-9 Officer Michelle Schultz and K-9 Rush took the ceremonial oath of office as the Sun Prairie Police Department’s newest K-9 unit from Sun Prairie City Clerk Elena Hilby (right) and Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes taking video in the background. The swearing-in took place the Nov. 1 Sun Prairie City Council meeting. Rush is a Belgian Malinois who will reside with Schultz and her family until the dog is no longer able to serve.

Parking complaints, Sister Cities and even a new Sun Prairie Police K-9 were on the docket for the Sun Prairie City Council and Committee of the Whole (COW) Nov. 1, 2022 meetings. Here are the highlights:

Dewey Street still not done — “I am standing in front of our very unfinished road,” Emilie Rabbitt said during the Committee of the Whole meeting to draw attention to the fact that Dewey Street still has not been completed.

Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser reads a proclamation honoring Native American Month during the Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser read a proclamation honoring Small Business Saturday in Sun Prairie -- which falls on Saturday, Nov. 26 this year -- as part of the Sun Prairie City Council's Nov. 1, 2022 meeting agenda.

City Clerk Elena Hilby swears in new Sun Prairie Police Department K-9 Rush and Rush's partner, Officer Michelle Schultz, during the Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 Sun Prairie City Council meeting. Police Chief Mike Steffes introduced the officers, who also greeted alders after the swearing-in was completed.

