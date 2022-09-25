Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Logo (2022)

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue is investigating the cause of a Saturday, Sept. 24 fire that caused $100,000 in damage at a Town of Burke commercial property.

Assistant Fire Chief Thane Westermeyer said on Saturday afternoon, SPFR responded to the report of a commercial structure fire in the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive in the Town of Burke.

