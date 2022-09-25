Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue is investigating the cause of a Saturday, Sept. 24 fire that caused $100,000 in damage at a Town of Burke commercial property.
Assistant Fire Chief Thane Westermeyer said on Saturday afternoon, SPFR responded to the report of a commercial structure fire in the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive in the Town of Burke.
Based on the initial call description, the on-duty incident commander requested mutual aid units from the City of Madison and requested a box alarm for additional resources. Madison Engine 10 and Medic 10 arrived on scene and confirmed a working commercial fire with black smoke from the front of the building and fire to the rear of the building.
Westermeyer said Madison and Sun Prairie fire units entered the building and knocked the fire down, bringing it under control within 9 minutes of arrival.
Additional units from Sun Prairie other mutual aid departments quickly extinguished the interior fire and overhaul was completed within 30 minutes.
Additional units on scene consisted of 2 engines, 1 ladder, a squad, 1 brush truck and 4 water tenders from mutual aid companies, according to Westermeyer.
Several birds confined to cages were found after all smoke was cleared from the building and succumbed to the smoke and fire, Westermeyer said, but no humans were injured as a result of the fire.
Initial damage reports to the structure of approximately $75,000 and $25,000 for building contents.
Westermeyer said Dane County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) provided assistance in public safety and traffic control, Sun Prairie EMS (SPEMS) provided medical support.
Madison Fire Department, Deforest/Windsor Fire Department, Dane Fire Department provided engines, Waunakee Fire Department provided a ladder company, Marshall Fire Department, McFarland Fire Department and Deerfield Fire Department provided mutual aid tender support.
Deer Grove EMS provided additional medical resources to the City of Sun Prairie and the Mutual Aid Fire Investigation Team (MAFIT) is currently assisting in investigation of the cause of the fire.