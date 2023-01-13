A 2022 Bristol Street Truck study found westbound trucks on Main Street using the left lane to turn northbound on Bristol. New models for traffic and a city recommended truck route at Bird and Main are among the possible solutions recommended by city public works staffers.
The City of Sun Prairie will hire an engineering firm to conduct modeling scenarios for the Main-Bristol intersection that could include limiting left turns during certain times of the day and eliminating a traffic lane on Main Street.
Members of the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee took that action Jan. 10 after City Director of Public Services/City Engineer Adam Schleicher reported that semi trucks have been striking the Historic Old City Hall. Flavors Wine Bar has reported several incidents of trucks hitting the traffic signal pole at the northeast corner of the intersection as well as the building while patrons were inside.
District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy also reported an incident in which a truck driver sideswiped a legally parked vehicle and left the scene. She also said other pedestrians have reported close calls with all types of vehicles, including motorists turning left on to North Bristol from Main.
In a report to the committee, Schleicher wrote that “the recent modifications to this intersection have made improvements to the way trucks use this intersection, however, there continues to be issues.
Schleicher said public works personnel have considered several options to continue to improve this intersection:
• Reconsider moving Highway 19 — The portion of Highway 19 that runs along North Bristol Street is an important truck route through the city. When this was discussed previously, the concern was that trucks utilize Bristol Street to access the Sun Prairie Business Park and US Highway 151 and would continue to use that route if Highway 19 was altered.
“Because closing this section of Bristol Street to trucks is not feasible,” Schleicher wrote, “the impact of moving Highway 19 may be minimal.”
• Install bollards — Bollards — cylindrical structures usually with a light between four to five feet high — could be installed at the corner to give drivers another visual cue to the extent of the roadway.
“This is a relatively low-cost option, however, given that in the past Traffic Signals and the building have been struck, they may not be effective,” Schleicher wrote in his report.
• Create a pedestrian bump out — A bump out could be installed to give more room for pedestrians. “However, with the already tight intersection footprint,” Schleicher added, “this may make truck maneuvering even more difficult.”
• Officially designate an alternate Truck Route to be signed “As recommended by the City of Sun Prairie” — The Alternate Route would utilize portions of Main, Bird and Windsor streets.
Main Street between Bristol and US Highway 151 is currently designated as a Wisconsin Long Truck Route by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and a Heavy Traffic Route by City Ordinance. This section of roadway already receives truck traffic.
Bird Street between Main and Windsor is designated a Heavy Traffic Route by City Ordinance between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. The ordinance would need to be changed if the route was available 24/7.
Windsor Street in its entirety is already State Highway 19, so no changes would be needed. This modification along with additional signage and communication to local businesses and trucking companies may lessen the number of trucks turning at the intersection of Main and Bristol.
• The intersections of Main-Bird and Windsor-Bird have received grant funding through WisDOT for improvements. The additional truck traffic could be figured into the design and modifications made during construction. Currently, these projects are scheduled for construction in 2024.
Public Works Committee members reacted to Schleicher’s recommendation to investigating the designation of a city-recommended truck route along Main St and Bird St and evaluate revising the Heavy Traffic Ordinance that places time restrictions along Bird.
Schleicher recommended that if this designation is made, that it occur after reconstruction of the intersections of Main & Bird and Windsor & Bird are completed.
But McIlroy wanted the bollards as well. She said she thought whether the bollards were plastic or metal, that they would stand out enough that truckers would notice them when making the right turns from Main onto Bristol. She said regardless of what happens with a recommended truck route, the bollards should be installed at least as a temporary amenity.
“Her patrons do not like to be sitting in Flavors Wine Bar and having trucks hitting the building,” McIlroy said, referring to Flavors Wine Bar’s owner, Leighanne Dockerty.
“It’s not going to hurt the situation — I just don’t think they are the cure,” Schleicher replied,
Further discussion by committee members indicated that perhaps more modeling of the intersection with different options — a limited left turn and a single Main Street lane — could resolve some of the problems with turning trucks.
“I think that intersection has been studied enough,” remarked committee member Kelvin Santiago. “I wouldn’t recommend another study.”
Committee member and District 4 Alder David Virgell said he favored the option, but didn’t want to wait until 2024 — when the Main-Bird and Bird-Windsor upgrades are scheduled to be completed — to solve the truck route problem.
Schleicher said he knew what the committee wanted and agreed to hire an engineering firm to complete the modeling and report back to the committee at a future date.