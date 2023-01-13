City tweaks Main and Bristol Street intersection to curb truck turning problems

A 2022 Bristol Street Truck study found westbound trucks on Main Street using the left lane to turn northbound on Bristol. New models for traffic and a city recommended truck route at Bird and Main are among the possible solutions recommended by city public works staffers.

The City of Sun Prairie will hire an engineering firm to conduct modeling scenarios for the Main-Bristol intersection that could include limiting left turns during certain times of the day and eliminating a traffic lane on Main Street.

Members of the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee took that action Jan. 10 after City Director of Public Services/City Engineer Adam Schleicher reported that semi trucks have been striking the Historic Old City Hall. Flavors Wine Bar has reported several incidents of trucks hitting the traffic signal pole at the northeast corner of the intersection as well as the building while patrons were inside.

