Sun Prairie Moves in collaboration with the City of Sun Prairie transportation, planning and engineering departments has organized a public input session for the Active Transportation Plan on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from -6:45 p.m. at the Colonial Club, which is located at 301 Blankenheim Lane.

The City of Sun Prairie, with assistance from Toole Design Group, is developing an Active Transportation Plan to foster an innovative and effective strategy for making bicycle and pedestrian travel an easy, convenient, enjoyable, and effective way to travel to, from, and throughout Sun Prairie.

Sun Prairie Moves logo