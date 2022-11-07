Sun Prairie Moves in collaboration with the City of Sun Prairie transportation, planning and engineering departments has organized a public input session for the Active Transportation Plan on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from -6:45 p.m. at the Colonial Club, which is located at 301 Blankenheim Lane.
The City of Sun Prairie, with assistance from Toole Design Group, is developing an Active Transportation Plan to foster an innovative and effective strategy for making bicycle and pedestrian travel an easy, convenient, enjoyable, and effective way to travel to, from, and throughout Sun Prairie.
The need and level of interest in both bicycling and walking as a form of transportation and recreation has grown, especially since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, necessitating a dedicated, detailed plan and strategy.
Policies and recommendations in the city's Comprehensive Plan alone are not adequate to guide the grown of Sun Prairie's active transportation network, which has 25 miles of on-street bike lanes and 64 miles of off-street, multi-use trails.
At the Nov. 9 meeting, expect to hear from Sun Prairie Moves & City of Sun Prairie Engineering department about:
• Sun Prairie Moves and Bicycle Benefits
• Sun Prairie planned bicycling infrastructure updates; and
• An opportunity to provide direct input on the future of active transportation in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie Moves will have physical maps and transportation staff available at the meeting to answer transportation-related questions.
To be subscribed for updates on the Active Transportation Plan or for questions regarding the plan, please contact Alexander Brown, Sun Prairie Transportation Coordinator, via email at abrown@cityofsunprairie.com or 608-825-0859.