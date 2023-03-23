Sun Prairie police recovered three handguns and one AR-style rifle from a Park Circle apartment during the morning of March 21 and arrested two males in connection with an alleged threat from the same apartment.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to the 600 building at Park Circle just after 9:37 a.m. to investigate a male who allegedly pointed a handgun at a female from his balcony. The woman fled and called police.
Cox said SPPD officers were able to identify the apartment and the suspect, and were able to get the suspect outside. Police entered the apartment and found another suspect, but held the apartment and wrote a search warrant to look for the weapon allegedly used by one of the two male suspects.
Police received and executed the warrant in the apartment and found a third suspect, Cox said, in addition to the handguns and the AR-style rifle.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Richard White, 18, of Madison for probation violation and Deeshawn Webster, 22, of Madison for disorderly conduct while armed, being a felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of bail jumping. Both were transported to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Beltline traffic delays?
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office wants to inform commuters of possible traffic delays for Friday, March 24.
Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said the State Folkstyle Wrestling Championship is being held at the Alliant Energy Center (AEC) this weekend and a large number of participants will need to arrive at the AEC first thing Friday morning. Motorists should plan ahead for higher traffic volume on the Beltline and at the John Nolen Drive and Rimrock Road exits.
The Sheriff’s Office will have deputies directing traffic at the two main entrances of the AEC. Please be patient and consider taking an alternative route to your destination if possible.
No citations issued after car flip
Cox said Sun Prairie police have not issued any citations in connection with a one-vehicle crash March 20 near the intersection of Town Hall Drive and East Main Street.
Officers responded at 2:30 p.m. to the railroad tracks near the intersection and found a vehicle flipped onto its roof. The 17-year-old female driver had to be extricated by Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company personnel, Cox said.
No injuries were reported and Cox said the Sun Prairie Police Department is still investigating the possibility of charges.
More snow means more parking calls
The Sun Prairie Police Department investigated eight parking calls from March 20-23, but continues to remind residents of ordinances governing when cars can be parked on city streets in the winter, especially following a snowfall like the one experienced March 23:
• Motorists should remember that through March 31, parking is not allowed on any designated snow route from midnight until 7 a.m.
Snow route violations carry a $50 fine and the regulations are enforced whether or not there is snow on the ground. Snow routes are indicated by white/red signs along those designated streets.
• Alternate Side Parking is available on Wyoming Avenue ONLY, which is in effect from Nov. 15 through March 31.
• Snow Emergency Parking — When the city declares a snow emergency, parking is prohibited on any city street until the snow emergency has been canceled. Motorists can stay informed to confirm whether or not a snow emergency has been declared and if so, when it ends via sunprairiestar.com and the City of Sun Prairie website at https://www.cityofsunprairie.com/ .
Drug Take Back Day set for April 15
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) recently announced that on Saturday April 15 it will coordinate a Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative throughout Wisconsin.
The Prescription Drug Take Back Day goal is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal of prescription medications, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of these medications. Unused prescription medications in homes create a public health and safety concern, because they can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused, and abused.
The SPPD has a 24-hour Med Drop Box located in the Main Street foyer between City Hall and the Sun Prairie Police Department’s East Precinct at 300 E. Main St. The Med Drop box is available for the safe disposal of all types of drugs.
Reach for The Star for more details about Drug Take Back Day as April 15 approaches.