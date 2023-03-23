Sun Prairie police recovered three handguns and one AR-style rifle from a Park Circle apartment during the morning of March 21 and arrested two males in connection with an alleged threat from the same apartment.

Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to the 600 building at Park Circle just after 9:37 a.m. to investigate a male who allegedly pointed a handgun at a female from his balcony. The woman fled and called police.

