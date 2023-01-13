Dane County deputies announced the arrest of two males Jan. 12 in connection with a joint area law enforcement agency stolen vehicle investigation.
Lt. Heidi Gardner of the Dane County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 12 deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Cities of Madison, Fitchburg, Monona, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Stoughton, Villages of McFarland, Deforest, Maple Bluff, and UW-Madison Police Departments, FBI Safe Streets, and the Wisconsin State Patrol conducted another joint proactive traffic operation.
Gardner said during the 4-hour operation, the group was involved in several traffic stops, ultimately resulting in the arrest of two individuals, the recovery of one stolen vehicle, and the recovery of a firearm.
Jamone T Jones, age 20, was arrested on several outstanding warrants, eluding and reckless driving; and, Jeremy D Johnson, age 33, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC.
A handgun was recovered in the vehicle.
Gardner said a stolen vehicle, driven by a juvenile, was recovered. The driver fled on foot and was apprehended a short time later. A facsimile handgun was recovered in the stolen vehicle.
Area agencies continue to participate in several social media campaigns reminding citizens to secure their residences (including garage doors) and vehicles. Remove valuables, firearms, keys and garage door openers from your vehicle, even when parked in your driveway.
In addition, Gardner reminded motorists not to leave vehicles running and unattended. Stolen vehicles have been used during the commission of other crimes in the area including, gas drive-offs, thefts, burglaries, drug dealing and shots-fired incidents.