Dane County deputies announced the arrest of two males Jan. 12 in connection with a joint area law enforcement agency stolen vehicle investigation.

Lt. Heidi Gardner of the Dane County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 12 deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Cities of Madison, Fitchburg, Monona, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Stoughton, Villages of McFarland, Deforest, Maple Bluff, and UW-Madison Police Departments, FBI Safe Streets, and the Wisconsin State Patrol conducted another joint proactive traffic operation.

