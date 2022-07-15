The greater Madison region will welcome an estimated 200,000 new residents and add 140,000 jobs over the next 30 years. Two newly adopted regional plans provide strategies for accommodating this growth while making progress on critical issues like equity and climate change.
The Greater Madison MPO’s (MPO) Connect Greater Madison 2050 Plan charts a course for regional transportation system improvements, while the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission’s (CARPC) 2050 Regional Development Framework provides a guide for incorporating regional land use goals into local planning and development decisions. The two agencies worked closely over the last several years to align these plans, part of a larger commitment to regional collaboration.
“Land use and transportation go hand in hand,” said Steve Steinhoff, CARPC Agency Director. “It is vital to the region that planning for them is coordinated.”
Connect Greater Madison 2050, adopted by the MPO Policy Board in May after nearly two years of planning and public engagement, is the regional transportation plan (RTP) that will guide future transportation policy and investments.
The RTP envisions how the region can accommodate current travel demands and future growth, while setting priorities that balance limited funds and advance regional goals. The RTP identifies equity, climate change, and health as critical issues to address, and highlights emerging drivers of change, including telework, shared mobility, and driverless vehicles, that must be factored into decision making going forward.
To advance the regional priorities it describes, Connect Greater Madison 2050 identifies nearly $12.5 billion in regional multimodal investments over the next three decades: $6.4 billion for roadway and on-street bicycle projects; $3.3 billion for maintenance and operations of nearly 700 miles of regional roadways and bridges; $2.5 billion for Metro Transit capital and operation expenses, including Bus Rapid Transit (BRT); and $320 million for 131 miles of new priority off-street bicycle/pedestrian path projects.
“The regional policy and investment decisions we make now are the foundation for creating a safe, sustainable, and equitable transportation system that will help us achieve our shared goals,” said MPO Board Chair, Mark Opitz. “Connect Greater Madison 2050 is more than a simple road map—it’s a multimodal blueprint for connecting people, places, and opportunities throughout Dane County.”
The 2050 Regional Development Framework, adopted by CARPC on June 9, served as the foundation for the RTP. The two plans are based on the same growth forecasts and share many common goals and performance measures.
The framework lays out strategies for accommodating projected growth while achieving key regional goals like climate resilience, equitable access to housing, jobs, and services, and resource conservation.
“Figuring out how to be resilient, equitable, healthy, and preserve natural resources while we grow is incredibly important,” said CARPC’s Vice Chair, Heidi Murphy. “The Regional Development Framework gives us great potential to implement goals and objectives that are important to people across the region.”
With final plans in place, the MPO and CARPC will now turn their focus to implementation. This includes future detailed studies and project funding. The recently passed federal infrastructure bill provides the MPO and WisDOT additional transportation funding for projects consistent with the plan.
“Implementing agencies, including WisDOT, Dane County, and local governments, are encouraged to use the plan goals and recommendations when undertaking planning efforts and prioritizing and designing transportation projects to achieve the future transportation vision laid out in the plan,” said MPO Director/Planning Manager Bill Schaefer.
Similarly, the Regional Development Framework’s strategies are designed to be incorporated into the plans and policies of local governments, community organizations, and private businesses.
CARPC’s implementation efforts will focus on proactive, collaborative activities such as providing planning support to local communities, partnering with other regional entities, and tracking performance metrics. The agency has also convened a nine-member Proactive Planning Committee made up of CARPC Commissioners and local community representatives.
“I look forward to CARPC joining development conversations early on and expanding our interactions with communities beyond the USA process to becoming influencers in the region,” Murphy added. “This is a great plan and I’m excited to get to work on it.”
The Connect Greater Madison 2050 regional plan is available at: https://www.greatermadisonmpo.org/planning/RegionalTransportationPlan2050.cfm The Framework is available at https://rdf-carpc.hub.arcgis.com/
The Greater Madison MPO leads the collaborative planning and funding of a sustainable, equitable transportation system for the Greater Madison region. The MPO is responsible for comprehensive planning and decision making to build agreement on transportation investments that balance roadway, public transit, bicycle, pedestrian, and other transportation needs to achieve an exceptional quality of life for all within the region. For more information, please visit www.greatermadisonmpo.org.
The Capital Area Regional Planning Commission (CARPC) strengthens the region by engaging communities through planning, collaboration, and assistance. Legally responsible for land use planning and area-wide water quality management planning, CARPC develops and promotes regional plans, provides objective information, and supports local planning efforts in Dane County. For more information, please visit www.capitalarearpc.org.