The race for the 27th State Senate District in western Dane County saw more than $217,000 in campaign funds raised, the second-highest total in history.

State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein, a Democrat from Middleton, brought in more than $124,000 compared to the $93,000 by her Republican challenger, Robert Relph of Cross Plains, according to Follow the Money, an organization which tracks campaign finance data.

Ryan Weichelt

State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton), defeated Republican Robert Relph of Cross Plains in the race for the 27th State Senate seat in western Dane County.

