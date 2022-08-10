Billing himself as the outsider, Republican Tim Michels handily defeated former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch on primary election night Aug. 9 — the same night Cottage Grove Democrat Melissa Ratcliff advanced in the Assembly District 46 primary.
District 46 Assembly
Compiling a lengthy list of endorsements that included former Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney, Cottage Grove Village Board member and Dane County Supervisor Melissa Ratcliff defeated four other candidates — including Sun Prairie residents Analiese Eicher, who is also a Dane County Supervisor, and Mike Jacobs, a Sun Prairie alder.
With 110% of precincts reporting, Ratcliff compiled 3,112 votes, or 36% of the total votes cast, to 1,894 for Madison alder Syed Abbas, who finished with 1,894 votes, or 22%.
Andrew Hysell (1,525 votes or 18%) finished third in the primary, followed by Eicher (1,178 votes or 14%) and Jacobs (875 votes or 10%).
Abbas had two individuals stand near the intersection of Bird and Tower and Bird and St. Albert the Great Drive holding Syed Abbas signs.
Jacobs had several people — including former council presidents Bill Connors and Al Guyant and current council president Maureen Crombie — record messages of endorsement on Instagram just before the election.
Looking inside the Dane County numbers, according to the county’s website, Abbas performed well in the City of Madison, winning wards 7, 22, 23, 123 and 124 from Ratcliff. But Ratcliff defeated Abbas in nearly every City of Sun Prairie ward with the exception of Ward 15, where Abbas edged Ratcliff’s tally 38-27, and Ward 21, where Abbas nearly doubled up on Ratcliff, 57-29. In Ward 19, they tied at 60 votes each.
Abbas also won in the Town of Burke, where he tallied 109 votes to Ratcliff’s 89.
But as expected, Ratcliff spanked her challengers — including Abbas — in the Town and Village of Cottage Grove. Ratcliff compiled 1,051 votes to just 291 for Abbas.
Reacting to the results, Eicher — the only candidate to respond on Election Night — offered only this statement instead of replying to five questions about the campaign and election:
“Running to represent our community in the State Assembly was a great experience,” Eicher wrote in her email reply. “Thank you to every voter who opened their door and answered their phones these past few months. I am proud of the campaign we ran and look forward to continuing to serve Sun Prairie on the County Board.”
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, Ratcliff issued this statement: "Thank you to the people of the 46th district for giving me the opportunity to serve as the next State Representative from this beautiful area.
"I ran for this seat because I want to keep on working with the communities I know and love on the issues that matter most: defending reproductive rights, ending gun violence, protecting our environment, and fully funding our public schools.
"Our retiring representative Gary Hebl leaves big shoes to fill. He epitomized what being a public servant is all about. It will be an honor to succeed him as the Representative from the 46th.
"I will be on the ballot in November along with Governor Evers, Mandela Barnes, Josh Kaul and great Democrats up and down the ticket. I am excited, inspired, and ready to get to work."
Governor
The early withdrawal of several Democrats from the U.S. Senate race left local Democrats with only the District 46 Assembly race to decide. Outside the 46th Assembly District, statewide Democrats could cast ballots in the Secretary of State, Lieutenant Governor and Treasurer races — or cross over and vote Republican in the gubernatorial race.
The Associated Press had not called the race for Kleefisch when she gave her concessionary remarks from Oconomowoc — ending a race that included endorsements from former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and former Vice President Mike Pence for Kleefisch, and former President Donald Trump for Kleefisch.
“Thank you for all you have done,” Kleefisch said during her Election Night remarks from a tavern in Oconomowoc. “I look around this room and I see friends from Madison and I see friends from up north, I see friends east and west. I could not be more grateful. I honestly feel that this team, you all left it all on the field and I could not be more proud. Thank you,” said Kleefisch, who delivered her remarks with her husband, Joel, standing next to her.
“From the bottom of my heart, thank you . . . I have never seen a harder working, more dedicated team of activists than the one here tonight. God bless you — I am so proud to call you friends,” Kleefisch said.
“I've conceded this race to Tim Michels and I urge you all to stay in the fight because the fight now is truly against Tony Evers and the liberals who wants to take away our way of life,” the former lieutenant governor said. “And I honestly still believe that hard work does still matter particularly in our local races. I see so many of you who have just fought battles after battles after battles — school board, county board, town council, judgeships — you guys have fought, you guys have won. Let's keep winning and let's beat Tony Evers.”
Michels, who was the last candidate to enter the race and was among the reasons why delegates at the state GOP Convention could not agree on a candidate to endorse, spent little time moving on to Evers.
“From day one, this race has not been about winning this primary,” Michels told supporters gathered in Waukesha on Election Night. “This race is about getting proper executive leadership in the governor's mansion and a great governor who serves the people of Wisconsin. It’s been a very spirited primary and I want to I want to really thank and my heart goes out to my primary opponents.”
“I say to the hard working people of Wisconsin, the people that get up at 5 a.m., take their kids to school, work all day, want to coach their kid’s baseball team, the people that feel like the Democratic Party has left them for social issues, Michels said. “You are going to have a governor that's going to stand up for the hard working taxpaying, law abiding citizens of Wisconsin.”
Michels said that will be what the general election race is going to be about.
“Standing up for the hard working people in Wisconsin — they’ve been left behind by the Democratic Party that just wants to focus on the social issues,” Michels said. “From my first day in office to my very last day as governor jobs in the economy, everybody my number one priority.”
The final tally shows a significant margin of victory. According to the AP’s tally with 99% of precincts reporting, Michels tallied 326,571 votes to 291,013 for Kleefisch, 41,647 for Rep. Timothy Ramthun and 24,842 votes for Kevin Nicholson, who dropped out of the race last month.
Michels will have an experienced running mate in Roger Roth, who served as Senate President from 2017-21 before he decided to seek the lieutenant governor’s office.
On the Democratic side of the ballot, incumbent Gov. Tony Evers had no opponent, but will have a new running mate as well. Rep. Sara Rodriguez handily won her primary to advance as Evers’ running mate.
Turnout
City of Sun Prairie turnout was estimated at 35% early Wednesday morning, Aug. 10, by the Sun Prairie City Clerk's office. A total of 7,689 votes were cast in the city.
Countywide, turnout totaled 28% of registered voters casting 101,540 ballots. At about 4 p.m., poll workers estimated turnout at 25% in District 3.
Other races
Wisconsin’s most powerful Republican, state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, held off a Trump-backed challenger. Trump endorsed Adam Steen after Vos rejected the former president’s pressure to decertify the 2020 results. Vos said his victory showed “you don’t have to be a lapdog to whatever Donald Trump says.”
A testy race between the Republicans seeking to knock off Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul went to voters Tuesday, with Eric Tony and Adam Jarchow locked in a close race as results trickled in late.
The pair were the leading candidates in a race that hasn't drawn as much attention as Wisconsin's governor and Senate races, but carries big stakes. Unseating Kaul would put the GOP in position to sink his lawsuit against the state's abortion ban or investigate former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.
Jarchow, who represented Polk County in the Assembly from 2015 to 2019, has carved out the more conservative persona. Since leaving the Legislature, he's started an online news hub for conservatives, criticized transgender athletes and blamed Democrats including President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers for rising inflation.
He tweeted support in March for Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two people and wounded a third during a police brutality protest in Kenosha in 2020. A jury found Rittenhouse acted in self-defense last year.
Toney, the Fond du Lac County prosecutor, has played up his courtroom experience while noting that Jarchow has never tried a criminal case. Toney's campaign was likely hurt when he charged several people with violating Evers' stay-at-home order in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Early Wednesday Aug. 10, with 99% of precincts reporting, Toney held a roughly 4,000 vote lead. Toney's vote total was 223,180 to Jarchow's 219,720, according to AP. Third place finisher Karen Mueller tallied 152,302 according to the Associated Press.
At 1:07 a.m. on Aug. 10, Jarchow issued this concession statement on Twitter:
"In a close and highly contested race, we came up just short. It's time to unite behind @EricJToney and ensure he has the resources and support needed to fire Josh Kaul. Eric Toney has my full support. I want to thank our team of volunteers and dedicated supporters across WI."
Conservatives and others who saw Evers' order as an affront to freedom, and Toney's rivals attacked him on the issue. He later dropped the charges.
Toney moved aggressively on election fraud charges in February against five people accused of illegally using post office boxes as their voter registration address.
Jarchow had raised nearly five times as much money as Toney by midsummer.
Also in the GOP field was Chippewa Falls attorney Mueller who sued in 2020 to decertify Biden's victory in Wisconsin and has said she would use the attorney general's office to investigate allegations that hospitals murdered COVID-19 patients.
Tuesday’s outcomes have far-reaching consequences beyond Wisconsin, a state that is almost evenly split between Republicans and Democrats and where 2022 will be seen as a bellwether for the 2024 presidential race. The person elected governor this fall will be in office for the presidential election and will be able to sign or veto changes to election laws passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature. The next governor and U.S. senator also may sway decisions on issues from abortion to education and taxes.
“We’re a 50-50 state and so every race in Wisconsin, just by definition, is going to be decided by a few percentage points one way or another,” said former Gov. Jim Doyle, a Democrat. “And those few percentage points in Wisconsin may well determine what the course of the nation is in the coming years.”
For State Treasurer, Republican John Leiber finished with 317,133 votes or 66% of the total. He will take on Aaron Richardson, who had 150,354 votes to defeat Gillian Battino and Angelito Tenorio.
Voters will recall Battino, who finished with 37% of the vote, ran a campaign featuring TV ads claiming abortion access was necessary for economic success in the state of Wisconsin.
In the Republican race to determine who will seek the Secretary of State office currently held by Doug LaFollette, Republican Amy Loudenbeck won a three-way primary. Her final tally (with 86% of precincts reporting) showed Loudenbeck with a 5 percentage point margin of victory over her primary opponents, Jay Schroeder and Justin Schmidtka.
One of the most surprising outcomes may have occurred in the Second Congressional District primary. Charity Barry, a widely supported candidate who appeared at last year’s Republican Party of Dane County picnic in Sun Prairie, was in a tight race with Erik Olsen, a litigation attorney. Barry lists her occupation as a grounds crew supervisor for Higher Ground.
No winner had been declared as of Wednesday morning, Aug. 10, with Olsen holding a 73-vote lead over Barry. Olsen's tally was 21,770 to Barry's total of 21,697 with 100% of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press.
For the U.S. Senate, incumbent Republican Ron Johnson — whom the AP referred to as “the most vulnerable Republican senator up for reelection this year” — will take on former Lt. Gov. Barnes in the Nov. 8 fall general election.
—Associated Press and Adams Publishing Group contributed to this story.