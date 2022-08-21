This story was updated at 4:44 p.m. on Aug. 21 to include information from the Wisconsin State Patrol.
A 59-year-old Elkhorn man died while a 35-year-old Warren, Mich. man suffered minor injuries as a result of a Sunday, Aug. 21 car vs. semi-trailer crash that took place on Interstate 90, according to Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison said at 9:52 a.m. Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue and Madison Medic 8 responded to a report of a car-commercial semi truck on Interstate 39/90 westbound at mile marker 131 near Deforest.
The Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue crew -- which had just cleared a truck fire less than a mile south of the incident -- reported a sedan with heavy damage and a semi on its side straddling the median with heavy damage.
Wisconsin State Patrol closed both westbound and eastbound lanes on I-90 due to extensive debris on the highway.
According to a Wisconsin State Patrol release, the semi unit was traveling northbound on I-39/90 when it came upon slower traffic. The semi unit rear-ended a passenger car that was also traveling northbound.
The semi unit then went to the left and crossed the northbound lanes of I-39/90 before crashing through the cement median barrier. The semi unit rolled over and came to rest blocking all the southbound lanes of I-39/90. The passenger car came to rest in the northbound lanes.
Sun Prairie firefighters were less than five minutes away, arrived and removed the door to the sedan to allow access for the Madison Fire paramedics to the patient. Madison Fire paramedics, however, confirmed the patient in the sedan died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Garrison said the driver of the semi was able to remove himself from the vehicle and was treated by the Sun Prairie EMS paramedics, then transported to a Madison hospital with minor injuries.
The Sun Prairie fire chief said several vehicles that were in the vicinity of the crash sustained minor damage.
Garrison said the crash remains under investigation by Wisconsin State Patrol. I-39/90 was closed down for more than three hours.
Sun Prairie received assistance from Sun Prairie EMS, Madison Fire, the Dane County Highway Department, the Dane County Sheriff's Office, Deforest Police Department, Deforest Fire Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.