Dane County voters feel the need for weed, according to referendum results from two county referenda relating to marijuana on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
County voters cast Yes votes overwhelmingly for two non-binding marijuana referendum questions:
• Should marijuana be legalized, taxed, and regulated in the same manner as alcohol for adults 21 years of age or older? Voters said yes overwhelmingly in tentative results (97.4% of precincts reporting), with 240,346 voting in favor and 18%, or 52,775, voting no.
Should all records of previous convictions for marijuana in small amounts in Wisconsin be expunged? Approval numbers were nearly identical, with 82.8% of voters favoring the question, and 17.8% voting no.
Dane County voters also weighed in on whether to repeal the state’s abortion ban. 85.5% of voters said yes, the ban should be overturned, while 14.5% voted no.
Dane County Sheriff reelected
With 97.4% of precincts reporting, incumbent Sheriff Kalvin Barrett handily won reelection over Republican challenger Anthony Hamilton. 76.4% of voters favored Barrett while 23.5% filled their ballots in for Hamilton.
Hamilton found no traction for unseating the sheriff in Sun Prairie, where voters in some wards cast two to three times the number of votes for Barrett that Hamilton received. The margin was closest in Ward 14, where a total of 161 votes were cast, and 138 of them were tallied for Barrett, 22 for Hamilton and 1 for a write-in candidate.
Results were closer at towns located within the Sun Prairie Area School District.
In the Town of Bristol, for example, 1,137 voters marked their ballots for Hamilton, while 1,284 voters preferred Barrett. And in the Town of Sun Prairie, voters cast 554 votes for Hamilton and 755 for Barrett.
Wisconsin Attorney General
Incumbent Josh Kaul holds a narrow lead with 99% of precincts reporting over Republican Eric Toney. As of Wednesday morning at 7:30 a.m., Kaul tallied 51% of the vote, or 1,327,345 votes, to Toney's 49%, or 1,294,427 votes.
Toney conceded during the early morning hours of Nov. 9, according to the Associated Press.
With 77% of precincts reporting, incumbent Kaul led by almost 16 points with 1,030,297 votes to 964,017 for Toney, but the race narrowed as results continued into early Wednesday.
In Dane County, Kaul pounded Toney by a tally of 225,474 to 67,266, with 97.4% of precincts reporting.
Results in the City of Sun Prairie were similar. In Ward 13, for example, Kaul received 599 votes to 307 for Toney.
State Treasurer
Results in this race flipped early Wednesday, with Republican John Leiber squeaking out a victory over Democrat Aaron Richardson.
With 77% or precincts reporting, Richardson was leading Republican John Leiber by just 8,000 votes. Richardson received 968,924 votes to Leiber’s 960,927. Constitution Party candidate Andrew Zuelke received 45,046 votes that could have given the victory to one of the major party candidates.
However, as of 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 9, Leiber's 51% of the vote, or 1,289,730 votes, topped Richardson's tally of 1,249,438. Zuelke's tally was clearly the difference in the race at 2%, or 57,078.
Richardson received 75.4% of the votes in Dane County (with 97.4% or precincts reporting) or 218,486, to 23%, or 66,365 for Leiber.
Secretary of State
Final results showed incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette besting Republican challenger Amy Loudenbeck by roughly 5,000 votes.
With 77% of precincts reporting according to the Associated Press, La Follette led Loudenbeck by 2 percentage points. La Follette’s tally was 978,893 votes to 934,543 for Amy Loudenbeck. Libertarian Neil Harmon received 41,983 votes during the tally as well.
As of 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 9, with 100% of precincts reporting according to the Associated Press, La Follette tallied 1,262,669, or 48% of the vote, to Loudenbeck's 1,257,282, which was also 48%. Harmon finished with 54,161, while candidate Sharyl McFarland finished with 41,094.
La Follette defeated Loudenbeck in Dane County by 156,201 votes, according to tentative tallies with 97.4% of precincts reporting. Results were similar in Sun Prairie, where La Follette tallied 9,221 votes to 3,502 for Loudenbeck.
State District 27 Senator
Dianne Hesselbein’s 30,013 vote margin in Dane County over Republican Robert Relph carried her to victory in the 27th Senate District.
With 99% of precincts reporting districtwide, Hesselbein tallied 63,098 votes to 29,589 for Relph.
The margin was large enough for the Associated Press to pick the contest for Hesselbein early in the evening.
Assembly District 37
Results in this race flipped, with incumbent William Penterman winning reelection over Democratic challenger Maureen McCarville.
With 47% of precincts reporting, incumbent Penterman trailed challenger McCarville by 2%. McCarville tallied 8,145 votes to 7,774 for Penterman.
McCarville early occurred at the hands of voters in Dane County, where she was leading Penterman by nearly 2,000 votes with 62.5% of precincts reporting. McCarville had 6,082 votes to 4,098 for Penterman as of 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Nov. 9.
But on Wednesday morning, Nov. 9, at 7:30 a.m., with 100% of precincts reporting, Penterman had a margin of victory of more than 3,000 votes with a final tally of 15,342. McCarville's vote total of 44% of the vote was 12,154 votes.
Turnout
Countywide, roughly 79% of registered voters cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election, according to the tally posted on the Dane County website at 10:55 p.m.
In the City of Sun Prairie, City Clerk Elena Hilby reported a turnout of 76% of the city’s 22,377 registered voters which means 17,115 voters cast ballots in the election.
A total of 8,502 absentee ballots were cast in the Nov. 8 election, Hilby said.