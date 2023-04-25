University of Wisconsin (UW)
Contributed

Nonprofit health organizations in Wisconsin seeking to improve the health outcomes of mothers and their infants during the prenatal and postpartum periods have until May 30 to apply for funding from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

In October, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that the state received $16 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, a law passed in March 2021 to help lessen the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags