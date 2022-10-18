The Sun Prairie Police Department accepted a $2,500 donation from Keller Inc. as part of its 8th annual Police Dedication Event.

Keller, Inc. on Oct. 7 celebrated what it means to be part of an employee-owned company. The company took the time to talk about its culture, people, and loyal customers.

Sun Prairie Police Department officers at the East Precinct accepted a $2,500 donation from Keller Inc. co-owner Doug Sutter (third from left) on Friday, Oct. 14. Officers in the photo (from left) included Mackenzie Miller, Ben Pluim, Keller Rep, Chris Pederson, Jeremy Rademacher and Dan Enger.

