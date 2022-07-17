Sun Prairie-based Nine Thirty Standard — featuring (from left) Dawn Loy, Jim Anderson, Amy Anderson and Jerry Fitzpatrick — are scheduled to perform during the Concerts in the Park series Tuesday, July 19 in Wetmore Park.
Sun Prairie Media Center's 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio is turning seven this year, and SPMC is throwing a birthday party for the community.
As part of the city’s “Concerts in the Park” series, the Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center are hosting a concert on Tuesday, July 19, at Wetmore Park, 555 North St., featuring Nine Thirty Standard, a band specializing in everything from blues to country, standards to rock. Nine Thirty Standard has performed throughout Madison and Wisconsin since 2010.
The July 19 concert is set to run from 6-8 p.m.
“I’m thrilled that our Friends group is sponsoring such a fantastic and established band to play at our birthday celebration,” said Jeff Robbins, Executive Director of the Sun Prairie Media Center. “Given the variety of music they play, there’s certainly something everyone will enjoy. Nine Thirty Standard’s variety coalesces well with 103.5 FM, which plays a wide range of music reflected in the wide range of community members who produce much of the programming.”
In addition to the music, food and other beverages will be available for purchase from Jakarta Café BBQ, Fancy Roll Ice Cream, and the Cultura Cali taco truck.
There is also scheduled to be a 50-50 raffle to benefit the Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center as well as a staffed booth with more information regarding the Sun Prairie Media Center.