On a warm October morning in northeastern Wisconsin, Steve Maricque crisscrosses Brown County in a gray minivan. Orange-red foliage draws the gaze of passengers as overnight rain gives way to clear skies.

A smart tablet guides Maricque along his route. A dispatcher occasionally radios in a request for another pickup, which he adds to his queue when there’s time.

Kathy Koch, right, steps out of a van after being transported to her home by Curative Connections driver Steve Maricque, left, on Dec. 29, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Curative Connections, a nonprofit, serves people with disabilities and the elderly, including transporting them to medical appointments and other important stops. Those services will become more important as Brown County’s population, like much of Wisconsin, increasingly skews older and less mobile.
Curative Connections volunteer driver Steve Maricque receives a schedule for rides during his shift on Dec. 29, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Curative Connections serves people with disabilities and the elderly, including transporting them to medical appointments and other important stops. The nonprofit is part of a fractured transportation system for Brown County’s non-drivers. That includes Green Bay Metro’s traditional busing and door-to-door services in the metro area.
Curative Connections volunteer driver Steve Maricque parks outside of a Fleet Farm before picking up an employee on Dec. 29, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Curative Connections, a nonprofit, provides transportation for the elderly and people with disabilities in Brown County. In 2018, 59% of respondents to a Survival Coalition of Wisconsin Disability Organizations survey reported that a lack of suitable public transportation limited their ability to find and keep a job.

