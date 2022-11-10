Sun Prairie police arrested a 41-year-old Windsor woman on a cocaine possession charge in connection with an attempted retail theft Nov. 6 at Walmart, 1905 McCoy Road.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded at 3:45 p.m. after store loss prevention personnel notified police of a female attempting to steal more than $600 worth of merchandise from the store.
During a search incident to arrest, police found .2 grams of cocaine the female suspect attempted to conceal from police.
Officers arrested Harmony Holman on tentative charges of possession of cocaine, felony retail theft and a warrant, then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed. While Holman was being booked into the jail, jail deputies located another small amount of cocaine in her possession, which resulted in a charge of second offense possession of cocaine, according to Cox.
Sun Prairie male charged with 5th or 6th offense OWI
A 62-year-old Sun Prairie man was charged in Dane County Circuit Court this week with fifth or sixth offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (OWI), operating after revocation, felony bail jumping and domestic disorderly conduct in connection with a Nov. 3 incident.
According to Cox and the criminal complaint, officers responded to the 1100 block of Pine Street at 3:54 p.m. to investigate a possible domestic disturbance between a male and a female. The male suspect left the scene of the incident in a silver Saab that the officer saw parked around the corner from the residence.
The complaint states the male appeared to be intoxicated when he came into the house that afternoon, got into her face and then said, “f—- everyone” and “f—- you,” got into the face of her adult son and challenged the male suspect to go outside to fight.
Another SPPD officer made contact with the male, who admitted to drinking two Heinekens along with his prescribed medications. The officer saw a six-pack of Heineken in the vehicle with 3 bottles missing along with a small plastic empty liquor bottle in the driver’s side door. Both officers noted the odor of intoxicants and slurred speech by the suspect, later identified as Gregory J. Conner.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Conner for the previously stated charges and transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
If convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalties allowed by law, Conner will receive 16 years and 90 days imprisonment, one year in the county jail and a fine of $38,500.
Shop with a Cop set for December 3
The Sun Prairie Police Department will be celebrating its 23rd Annual “Shop with a Cop” program on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Shop with a Cop is a community-based program that assists specially selected elementary school students in shopping for their families at Christmas time, when they would not ordinarily be able to do so.
Students are selected by school staff and shop with police officers from the SPPD who volunteer their time for the program.
“We have already had 22 great years and are looking forward to our 23rd with this successful program,” remarked Sun Prairie Police Officer Amy Bolling, who coordinates the program.
Children selected for the program shop with money donated by many special citizens and businesses of our community.
The 23rd Annual “Shop with a Cop” day is Saturday Dec. 3, and starts at 8 a.m. with the children and the officers having breakfast provided by Burger King. From there they are transported by a Kobussen Bus to Walmart to shop for their families.
Afterwards, the children and officers are brought back to the Sun Prairie Police Department to wrap their gifts and also receive special gifts for themselves along with a special made t-shirt by Copperfire Tees.
The Shop with a Cop event will conclude at approximately 11 a.m., when the children return to their homes with their wrapped gifts for their families, awaiting Christmas Day.
“During the past 22 years we’ve been able to make Christmas a little brighter for almost 300 families in the Sun Prairie area and will continue to do so each year,” Bolling added. “This program is a great experience for both the children and the officers hoping to make the holidays a little nicer for everyone.”
For more information on this event or if you would like to make a donation to the program, please contact Bolling by phone at 608-837-7336 or email abolling@cityofsunprairie.com.
Hunter Sight-In continues through November 18
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office annual Hunter Sight-In kicked off on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Area hunters can prepare for the yearly Wisconsin deer hunt by sighting in their shotguns, rifles and pistols in a safe environment at the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center at 5184 State Hwy. 19, located between Interstate 90-94 and Waunakee.
The event is a tradition for many local hunters and is open Nov. 11-18. No appointment is necessary. The facility is open to the public between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily, with all shooters required to be off the range by 4 p.m. Citizens may only bring firearms that are legal for use in hunting deer in Wisconsin.
Experienced instructors will be on hand to provide assistance in the sighting and adjusting of firearms. There is a fee of $10 for the first gun and $5 for each additional gun.
Hearing and eye protection is mandatory and will be provided, or you may use your own.
Hunters will also be able to receive information on hunting laws, regulations and gun safety.
For additional information, contact the training center staff by phone at 608-284-2400.
