Shop with a Cop (2021)
Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes (left) and Assistant Chief Shunta Boston unloaded the carts for the children who helped them pick out Christmas gifts during Shop with a Cop in 2021 at the Sun Prairie Walmart, 1905 McCoy Road.

 Chris Mertes/File

Sun Prairie police arrested a 41-year-old Windsor woman on a cocaine possession charge in connection with an attempted retail theft Nov. 6 at Walmart, 1905 McCoy Road.

Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded at 3:45 p.m. after store loss prevention personnel notified police of a female attempting to steal more than $600 worth of merchandise from the store.

SPPD logo
Sun Prairie Police Officer Amy Bolling
Sun Prairie Police Officer Amy Bolling, who coordinates the annual Shop with a Cop program for the SPPD, waits for gifts to be wrapped at Walmart, 1905 McCoy Road, during the 2020 Shop with a Cop event. This year’s Shop with a Cop, which is funded through donations from the community, is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.