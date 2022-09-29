Sun Prairie Police arrested a 22-year-old Windsor woman for her second offense of operating while under the influence of intoxicants in connection with a Sept. 26 incident.
Police stopped the woman who was operating her vehicle near the intersection of North Thompson Road and Colorado Avenue at 8:37 p.m.
According to Sgt. Brandon Lingle of the Sun Prairie Police Department, the female driver was traveling northbound on Thompson when she struck a parked truck. Police made contact with her, detected an odor of intoxicants and asked her to take a field sobriety test.
When she refused, Lingle said police received a court order to test her blood-alcohol level with a blood draw and test. Police also learned that a court-ordered ignition interlock device was missing.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Kaylynn Braxton for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense) and bail jumping, then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed. She also received citations for operating after revocation, ignition interlock device tampering and failure to keep her vehicle under control.
Former officer diesThe Sun Prairie Police Department posted a tribute on Wednesday to honor and recognize the service of Nate Walker, who died Sunday, Sept. 25.
Walker served as a police officer with the SPPD from 2017-21.
“Nate was a wonderful police officer who served the community proudly. Nate’s life was filled with service, as a Marine in the United States Marine Corps, a police officer with our agency, and a Fire Fighter with the Cottage Grove Fire Department. We are filled with sorrow, but also with appreciation for Nate’s service to our country and our community. Our thoughts are with his wife Katie, their two children, and their family,” the department’s post reads. Funeral arrangements are pending.
County makes DAIS announcementOn Thursday, Sept. 29, Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS) Executive Director Shannon Barry joined Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett to announce plans to provide a new, confidential way for those living with abuse to reach out for assistance and services.
At the event, Parisi also announced details of his proposed 2023 budget that prioritizes emergency services for those facing the fear and uncertainty of how to leave abusive living situations.
Sheriff’s Office seeks information about drowning victimThe Dane County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the circumstances around the drowning death of Brian A. Noll, who was found dead in Lake Monona on Sept. 20.
Investigators believe he drowned after Sept. 16.
Individuals who may have had contact with Noll in the days or weeks before his death is asked to call the Dane County Tip line at 608-284-6900.