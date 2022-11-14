The next Wisconsin winter is just around the corner but now is a great time to plan for it because Gov. Tony Evers has declared Nov. 14-18 Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin winters can be dangerous, which is why it’s so important to have a plan and to be ready before there is snow in the forecast,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle. “Take time now to get your vehicle ready for winter weather, schedule a furnace tune-up and make sure your home emergency kit is fully stocked with essential supplies.”

Winter Weather Awareness Week

The freezing temperatures of the winter months can be dangerous for many people, leading to snow and cold-related crashes.

Tags