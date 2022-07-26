Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld will participate in a Main Street business tour on July 27 with Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser and Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce leadership that is scheduled to conclude with lunch at Eddie's Alehouse in downtown Sun Prairie.
The visit is part of a series of statewide visits to highlight the impact of Gov. Tony Evers' investments in communities across Wisconsin.
The schedule of Blumenfeld's visit from 10:15 a.m.-noon includes:
• Begin at Sun Prairie Flowers and Gifts, 245 E Main St.;
• Beans n Cream Coffeehouse, 345 Cannery Square;
• The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, 109 E Main St.;
• Cannery Wine Bar and Tasting Room, 212 E Main St.; and
• Eddie’s Alehouse & Eatery, 238 E Main St.
In addition to Blumenfeld and Esser, other attendees scheduled to be part of the tour of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant recipients in downtown Sun Prairie are Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Williams, Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Joe Schuch as well as Sun Prairie small business owners and stakeholders.
Attendees must follow all local public health and CDC guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including, as appropriate, mask wearing and social distancing.