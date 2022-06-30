The Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs’ Association (WSFCA) recently announced its new slate of officers for the 2022-23 Board of Directors, as well as 2022 Career & Volunteer Chiefs of the Year, and the 2022 Safety Section Leadership Award Winners.
Officers include Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Chief Christopher Garrison, who will assume the position of Southwest Trustee.
Garrison has served as Sun Prairie’s fire chief for the past 7 years and was recently named interim Emergency Medical Services Chief. He has more than 33 years of fire service experience.
Other officers include:
Chief Michael Stanley (Oshkosh Fire Department) assumes the position of President. In 1996, Stanley became a career firefighter with the City of Aurora, Colo., where he, ultimately, became the Emergency Medical Services Commander. In 2018,
Stanley was sworn in as Oshkosh’s Fire Chief.
Chief Joe Pulvermacher (Fitchburg Fire Department) assumes the position of 1st Vice President. Pulvermacher is proud of his 30+ year history in the fire service. In 1988, he started as a volunteer firefighter for the Village of Butler.
In 2016, Pulvermacher was sworn in as Fitchburg’s Fire Chief.
Chief Aaron Lipski (Milwaukee Fire Department) assumes the position of 2nd Vice President. Lipski has served the Milwaukee Fire Department for more than 25 years.
Lipski is a fourth generation Milwaukee Firefighter who has filled every rank, rising from Firefighter to Heavy Equipment Operator, to company officer positions of Lieutenant and then Captain. He was sworn in as the Milwaukee Fire Chief in June 2021.
Chief Joseph Pfaff (Stoddard-Bergen Volunteer Fire Department) assumes the position of Treasurer for another term. Pfaff has served 27 years at the Stoddard-Bergen Volunteer Fire Department, 13 of those as chief.
Chief Christopher Dallas (Valders Fire Department) assumes the position of Volunteer Trustee. Dallas has served 16 years as a firefighter with Valders Fire Department and was appointed Chief in 2013.
The WSFCA 2022-23 Executive Committee includes:
Stanley, Oshkosh Fire Department, President;
Pulvermacher, Fitchburg Fire Department, 1st Vice President;
Lipski, Milwaukee Fire Department, 2nd Vice President;
Pfaff, Stoddard-Bergen Fire Department, Treasurer;
Chief David Litton, Green Bay Metro Fire Department, Immediate Past President and
Christopher Ruditys, Executive Director.
WSFCA Board Members & Trustees include:
Chief Nathanial Melby, Town of Campbell Fire Department, Sergeant at Arms;
Chief Jeremy Hansen, Appleton Fire Department, Career Service Trustee;
Dallas, Valders Fire Department, Volunteer Service Trustee;
Chief BJ DeMaa, Waupun Fire Department, Combination Service Trustee;
Chief Craig Olson, Campbellsport Fire Department, East Central Trustee;
Chief Jay Heckel, Marinette Fire Department, Northeast Trustee;
Chief Jim Case, Wauwatosa Fire Department, Southeast Trustee;
Garrison, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue, Southwest Trustee; and
George Klaetsch, Lobbyist.
The Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs’ Association announces their 2022 Chiefs of the Year and Safety Leadership Award.
VOLUNTEER CHIEF OF THE YEAR -- Chief Joseph Pfaff, Stoddard-Bergen Volunteer Fire Department.
CAREER CHIEF OF THE YEAR -- Retired Chief Steve Schreiber from the Black River Falls Fire Department.
SAFETY SECTION LEADERSHIP AWARD -- Beaver Dam Fire & Rescue, under the direction of Fire Chief Michael Wesle.