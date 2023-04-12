Spring has returned to Wisconsin and so has an increased risk of severe weather. To encourage everyone to be prepared for tornadoes, thunderstorms and flooding, Gov. Tony Evers has declared April 17-21 Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin, along with statewide tornado drills on April 20.

“Wisconsin has already had 13 tornadoes touch down in the state this spring, showing just how important it is to be prepared for severe storms,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle. “WEM’s ReadyWisconsin campaign asks that everyone take just a few moments to make sure their emergency plans are updated and that everyone in their home knows what to do when a weather warning is issued.”

Severe weather always possible

Tornado drills will be observed statewide Thursday, April 20, during Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin.