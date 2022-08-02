Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories from people who ate the gelatinous orange substance.

Today, federal food programs no longer rely on surplus dairy products to feed food-insecure Americans. Eligibility requirements have been loosened, there are easier payment options, and the current system provides users with more choice and dignity.

Rebecca McAtee

Rebecca McAtee, former director of Wisconsin’s FoodShare program, said it is overly cumbersome and should be streamlined to better serve recipients. McAtee says her inability to improve the program led her to leave in 2021. “You can only kind of bang your head against the wall so many times before you’re finally like, ‘This is too much.’ ”
Sherrie Tussler

Sherrie Tussler, executive director of the Hunger Task Force based in Milwaukee, said she expects the state Legislature will try to reinstate work requirements for Wisconsin’s FoodShare program, which were suspended during the pandemic.
Food Stamps 1

This was the first printing of food stamps at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C., in April 1939. The stamps were issued to low-income Americans, allowing them to cash each $1 stamp for food worth $1.50. Imogene Stanhope, printer’s assistant at the bureau, is pictured pulling the first batch off the press.
Britnie Remer

Britnie Remer, is a chair for Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign. Remer, who has relied on Wisconsin’s food assistance program, FoodShare, both as a child and as an adult, says in a country as wealthy as the United States, there should be no food insecurity. She is seen at Oak Park in Wausau, on July 7, 2022.
Chris Kane

Chris Kane, director of client services at St. Vincent de Paul, helps with curbside delivery at the nonprofit’s food pantry at 2033 Fish Hatchery Road in Madison in March 2020. “I work and run a food pantry,” Kane says. “But I’ve always believed myself that it really is the government that should be taking care of people, and making it so … that people don’t need to go to a place of charity to get food.”
Judi Bartfeld

Rather than skyrocketing, food insecurity remained largely unchanged during the pandemic, says Judi Bartfeld, project coordinator for the Wisconsin Food Security Project at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She says the “robust” federal response — including increased government food assistance — kept people fed, despite widespread unemployment.

